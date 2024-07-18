US Urges Kenyan Police To Protect Rights Of Peaceful Protesters

The United States has called on Kenyan police to exercise restraint and protect the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully, amid concerns of excessive force being used on protesters.

This appeal follows a TIFA report released on Thursday, July 18, highlighting widespread police brutality during protests, especially in Nairobi and Nyanza regions.

“The perception of excessive force used by the police during protests is widespread, with significant concerns highlighted in the Nairobi and Nyanza regions. This sentiment reflects deep-rooted issues regarding law enforcement practices and raises critical questions about the balance between maintaining order and respecting the rights of protesters,” the report noted.

The US Embassy in Kenya has urged all parties to avoid violence.

“The Embassy urges police to exercise restraint and protect the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully. We call on provocateurs and opportunists to avoid blocking roads and looting businesses. All actors – police and protesters alike – should repudiate violence and be held accountable for wrongdoing,” the statement read.

The Embassy also emphasized its longstanding friendship and partnership with Kenya.

“The Embassy notes the government’s July 18 remarks about addressing public grievances and encourages the government to continue taking steps forward, including on corruption and accountability, to promote national unity and reconciliation. As both of our countries strive to build stronger democracies that deliver peace and prosperity for our citizens, this is an important moment for all Kenyans to demonstrate the democratic values we share.”