US Warns Citizens of Increased Crime Rates in Nairobi

The US Embassy Friday March 15 warned its citizens of increased crime rates in Nairobi estates.

In an advisory the Embassy warned its citizens residing in Nairobi to take caution even as they go about their business.

“There are reports of increased criminal activity in residential areas of Nairobi,” the Embassy said.

“Incidents include crimes of opportunity such as purse and phone snatching,” the advisory reads.

The Embassy, however, noted the Kenya government is taking measures to deploy more police in high crime areas.

Police however said the advisory is uncalled for adding they had taken various measures to address the said incidents. They said the incidents being referred to of phone snatching are being addressed.

The police cited recent operations where they recovered more than 1,000 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested dozens of Bodaboda riders.

The operations are ongoing and have also been targeting even phone repairers.

The stolen mobile phones are taken for reconfiguration before being sold to unsuspecting buyers.

The DCI Nairobi Region Coordinator Njeru Nthiga has warned mobile phone thieves operating in the guise of phone dealers and phone repair shop owners that detectives are hot on their trail, equally cautioning genuine operators to be careful while handling second-hand electronics as they may put them in serious problems with the law.