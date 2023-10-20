US Warns of China’s Accelerated Nuclear Arsenal Expansion

The United States has issued a stark warning, revealing that China is rapidly expanding its arsenal of nuclear weapons at an even faster rate than initially anticipated.

According to the Pentagon’s annual report on China’s military power, released on Thursday, China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads by May 2023 and is on track to surpass earlier estimates.

The report further suggests that China is likely to possess over 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, marking a significant uptick in its nuclear capabilities.

Nevertheless, these numbers would still remain well below the current deployed nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia, which have approximately 1,410 and 1,550 nuclear warheads, respectively.

China’s nuclear expansion is part of its broader efforts to enhance its military might and develop new weaponry. This modernization drive is aimed at transforming China into a “world-class” military force by 2049.

In addition to its nuclear expansion, the report highlights China’s development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system using conventional arms. This system could potentially enable China to threaten conventional strikes against targets in the continental United States, Hawaii, and Alaska.

The Pentagon’s report underscores that China’s determination to modernize its military capabilities is fueled in part by the belief that the United States is systematically working to hinder China’s development, prevent Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland, and maintain global hegemony.

The report also highlights China’s escalated diplomatic, political, and military pressure against Taiwan throughout 2022.

The island is considered a self-ruled democracy by Taiwan but claimed by Beijing, which has not ruled out the use of force to establish control.

The ongoing provocative and destabilizing actions taken by China around the Taiwan Strait have escalated tensions.

The US report reveals China’s increasing military activities, such as daily flights by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and heightened Chinese naval presence, including the aircraft carrier Shandong.

Furthermore, land-based military exercises have been conducted along the coast facing Taiwan, emphasizing China’s assertiveness in the region.

The report suggests that China may be “learning lessons” from Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially in terms of improving defense self-sufficiency and financial resilience. This development is likely linked to the sanctions imposed on Russia and the resultant push for greater self-reliance.

The Pentagon also expressed concerns about China’s lack of willingness to engage in military-to-military communications with the United States, despite engaging in more daring operational activities.

Also Read: US Warns of China’s Multi-Billion Dollar Global Information Campaign Threatening Freedoms

These operational risks, such as increased intercepts by Chinese planes of US aircraft, could lead to accidental crises or conflicts. The report emphasizes the importance of reestablishing lines of communication and ensuring that competition between the two superpowers does not escalate into conflict.

Li Shangfu, the Chinese defense minister, had been under US sanctions since 2018 and was conspicuously absent from public life as of August. He had refused to meet with US officials until sanctions were lifted, reflecting the heightened tensions between the two nations.

