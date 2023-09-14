US Withholds $85 Million in Military Aid To Egypt Over Human Rights Concerns

The United States has decided to withhold $85 million in military aid to Egypt due to Cairo’s failure to meet US conditions related to human rights, specifically the release of political prisoners.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, has also called on the Biden administration to withhold an additional $235 million in military aid, citing Egypt’s “egregious human rights record.”

This move comes amid ongoing concerns about human rights abuses in Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s government.

According to Senator Murphy, Egypt has jailed more political prisoners than it has released since 2022. While Egypt has released over 1,600 political prisoners during this time, it has also detained 5,000 more.

This imbalance prompted the decision to withhold the initial $85 million in aid.

Human rights groups have accused Egypt of widespread human rights violations, including torture and enforced disappearances.

Of the $85 million being withheld from Egypt, $55 million will be redirected to Taiwan, while the remaining $30 million will go to Lebanon, according to a US State Department letter.

The decision to withhold military aid to Egypt reflects growing concern in Congress about human rights conditions in the country.

For years, the United States has provided approximately $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt annually, primarily for purchasing US weapons and services.

In recent times, Congress has linked some aid to Egypt to human rights conditions.

While this withholding of military aid is significant, critics argue that it may not go far enough in addressing human rights concerns in Egypt.

Under US law, $85 million in military aid to Egypt is contingent on Egypt’s progress in releasing political prisoners, providing detainees with due process, and preventing the harassment of American citizens.

These conditions cannot be waived by the executive branch. However, an additional $235 million in aid is subject to democracy and human rights requirements, which can be waived if it is deemed in the US national security interest to do so.

