Using AI to Tackle Wildfires: Scientists Embrace Collaborative Solutions

As wildfires and the resulting smoke affect more communities across the country, scientists are turning to the potential of big data, technology, and collaboration to combat the spread of these destructive fires.

Dr. Ilkay Altintas, founder and director of the WIFIRE Lab at the University of California San Diego, emphasized the importance of early intervention, stating, “If you manage to stop this in the first couple of hours, it’s a lot easier to stop.”

To aid in swift response, Altintas and her team have developed Firemap, a platform designed to reduce response time when attacking wildfires.

Firemap utilizes innovative data analysis techniques, starting with the collection of 911 call data, which often provides only a general idea of the fire’s location.

Also Read

Stability AI CEO Predicts Artificial Intelligence To Become The “Biggest Bubble Of All Time”

To enhance accuracy, the platform integrates ALERTWildfire, a system of mountaintop cameras developed by the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the University of Nevada Reno, and the University of Oregon.

These AI-powered cameras scan the horizon for smoke, enabling the system to triangulate the precise location of the fire when smoke is detected on multiple cameras.

The exact fire location is swiftly paired with localized weather data and real-time video from dispatched aircraft, allowing computer modeling to create a map that predicts fire growth and direction.

This approach proved successful during the Tick fire in Southern California in 2019, where the lab accurately predicted the fire’s progression, enabling proactive measures to contain it.

WIFIRE’s Firemap software was developed in collaboration with major fire departments in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange Counties.

It is now available to departments across California for their initial attack on a fire, providing invaluable information for efficient response.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Krussow praised the mountain cameras, stating, “To know that this is exactly where the fire is right now and this is the direction that it’s going is extremely valuable information. It’s truly a game changer.”

In addition to addressing response time, the WIFIRE Lab is also focused on developing technology to manage prescribed fires, which are intentionally set to clear debris from forests.

Collaborating with the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Altintas and her colleagues are creating highly detailed mapping software that factors in crucial variables like vegetation density, tree canopy height, and dryness levels.

Altintas emphasized the significance of understanding the local fire environment, stating, “Knowledge of what’s there and the local fire environment becomes very important.”

As the nation moves toward embracing more prescribed fires to better manage fire risks, technology and data-driven approaches will play a vital role in mitigating the impact of wildfires.

With ongoing collaboration between scientists, fire departments, and stakeholders, there is hope for more effective wildfire management and increased community resilience in the face of these natural disasters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...