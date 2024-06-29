Valtteri Bottas Siblings: All About Nicola and Viktoria Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is a Finnish racing driver currently competing in Formula One for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, having previously driven for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 and Williams from 2013 to 2016.

He has scored 10 race wins and 67 podiums in his F1 career.

Bottas contributed to five Constructors’ Championship wins for Mercedes, and has been Drivers’ Championship runner-up twice, in 2019 and 2020.

After leaving Mercedes, he joined Alfa Romeo (now Kick Sauber) for the 2022 season.

Bottas is currently in talks with Sauber and other teams to secure a seat on the 2025 F1 grid, though the timing of his future announcement is dependent on the decision of Carlos Sainz, another key driver in the 2025 market.

Siblings

Valtteri has two siblings.

Nicola Bottas is Valtteri’s older sister, though not much is publicly known about her.

Viktoria Bottas is Valtteri’s younger sister, and she is an accomplished swimmer in Finland.

In 2019, Viktoria won a bronze medal in the 4x100m medley relay at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Valtteri is very close with his family, especially his sisters.

He has mentioned in interviews that his sisters have always supported him throughout his racing career.

Valtteri often posts photos with his sisters on his social media accounts.

The Bottas family is originally from Nastola, a town in southern Finland. Valtteri and his sisters grew up there before he moved to pursue his motorsports dreams.

Karting career

Bottas’ karting career was the starting point of his journey to becoming a Formula One driver.

He began racing karts at the young age of six, inspired by a visit to a local karting event with his grandfather.

In 2005, at the age of 15, Bottas made his mark on the international stage by finishing eighth in the prestigious Karting World Cup.

He competed for the P.D.B. Racing Team, using a Gillard chassis and Parilla engines. This result showcased his potential and ability to perform on a global level.

Throughout his karting years in Finland, Bottas consistently demonstrated his talent and skill.

He competed in various national and regional championships, honing his racecraft and developing the attributes that would later make him a successful Formula One driver.

Bottas’ dedication to the sport and his willingness to put in the hard work paid off as he climbed the motorsport ladder.

His karting career laid the foundation for his future success, instilling in him the passion, discipline and determination required to excel in the highly competitive world of Formula One.

Formula One career

Bottas made his Formula One debut in 2013 with the Williams team, replacing Bruno Senna.

Despite driving for a midfield team, Bottas consistently outperformed his more experienced teammates, scoring points in several races.

His standout performances caught the attention of the top teams in F1.

In 2017, Bottas joined the Mercedes team, replacing the retiring Nico Rosberg.

Paired with Lewis Hamilton, he proved to be a strong and reliable teammate, contributing to five consecutive Constructors’ Championship wins for Mercedes.

During this period, Bottas won 10 races and finished as the Drivers’ Championship runner-up in 2019 and 2020.

After leaving Mercedes, he joined the Alfa Romeo team (now Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber) for the 2022 season.

Bottas has continued to demonstrate his speed and consistency, scoring points regularly for the team.

He is currently in talks with Sauber and other teams to secure a seat on the 2025 F1 grid, as the driver market for that season is highly competitive.

Throughout his F1 career, Bottas has established himself as a fast, precise, and resilient driver.

Despite facing challenges and high-profile crashes, he has consistently bounced back stronger, earning the respect of his peers and the motorsport community.

Bottas’ dedication and commitment to the sport have been instrumental in his success.