Vandalism Of Transformers Leaves Kenya Power With Hefty Losses, Says PS

Vandalism of transformers in the year 2022 and early 2023 made Kenya Power Company (KPC) to incur losses amounting to more than Sh2 billion.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has divulged that during the said period, a total of 894 transformers were vandalized countrywide, subjecting KPC to hefty costs of maintenance and operations.

Speaking when he delivered a transformer to facilitate milling of coffee at the Murang’a Coffee Farmers Union, Wachira stated vandalism is to blame for increased power bills in the country.

The vandalism perpetuated by scrap metal dealers, he noted, has occasioned KPC to operate at losses saying the price of a transformer is quite high.

“Its worrying to witness increased vandalism of KPC infrastructure, especially transformers. This trend usually slows economic activities in the country, since many business activities have to use power.

“50 percent of Kenya power is owned by the government and about 48 percent by the private sector. This means Kenyans need to feel part of the company and protect vandalism and destruction of its infrastructure,” said the PS at Maragua, Murang’a south sub county.

Wachira asked Kenyans to be in the frontline in the fight against the crime, saying those who are perpetuating the vice are well known in the communities they live.

“Demand for copper among other metals is to blame for vandalism of KPC infrastructure and this should come to a stop. For better services and provision of uninterrupted power supply, Kenyans need to work hand in hand with security apparatus to end these criminal activities,” stressed the PS.

Meanwhile, Wachira said the delivered transformer was actualized following the president’s directive to have the equipment being fixed and facilitate milling of coffee at the factory.

During his recent visit in Maragua, President William Ruto was requested by Murang’a deputy governor Stephen Munania to help in ensuring the union gets a transformer that will lead to supply of enough power for milling coffee.

The union bought the milling equipment from Brazil 15 years ago, but has not been operating optimally due to disruption of power supply.

Collected coffee by the union from local farmers used to be transferred outside the county for milling thus subjecting the farmers to incur high costs of operations.

The deputy governor, who welcomed the PS when delivering 315 Kv transformer said the union will now increase earnings by milling coffee at their factory located at Maragua town.

He announced milling of the local farmer’s coffee will commence within a period of two weeks saying the plant has capacity to mill 1.5 tons of coffee per hour.

“We thank the president for honouring our request to have the transformer installed. In a period of two weeks, milling of coffee will start in this plant and this is good news to our farmers,” said Munania.

Coffee, he underscored, is an important cash crop in Murang’a saying various strategies are employed to revive the sector by increasing production and sourcing better markets for the produce.

One of the local farmers, Peter Kuria observed that the revival of the coffee mill is a milestone for Murang’a farmers who over the years have struggled to seek for milling services.

“Taking coffee to far distances is expensive for the farmer-based cooperative societies. The amount used to transport the coffee for milling will be spared, thus increasing farmers’ earnings. We appreciate the government for coming to our rescue,” added Kuria.

By KNA