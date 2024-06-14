Vanessa Bryant Siblings: Getting to Know Sophie Laine

Vanessa Bryant is an American businesswoman, philanthropist and model. She is the widow of Kobe Bryant, a professional basketball player.

She attended Marina High School and later became a model, appearing in music videos for artists like Krayzie Bone and Snoop Dogg.

Vanessa met Kobe Bryant on the set of a music video in 1999 and they got married in 2001. They had four children together.

She was known for her strong influence on Kobe and her support during his 2003 sexual assault case.

Vanessa also founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation with her husband to provide scholarships to minority college students.

After Kobe’s death in 2020, she has kept a low profile but has occasionally shared tributes to her late husband on social media.

Siblings

Vanessa has one older sister named Sophie Laine.

It is currently unclear whether Vanessa’s recent falling out with their mother has affected her relationship with her only sibling.

Vanessa and her sister Sophie were raised by their single mother, Sofia Laine, after their parents divorced when Vanessa was 3 and Sophie was 13.

Vanessa and Sophie remain incredibly close, and Sophie has been a constant source of support for Vanessa, especially after the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Career

Vanessa had a career in the entertainment industry before becoming known through her marriage to Kobe.

She appeared in numerous music videos for artists such as Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dogg.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Siblings: Meet Lesha Davis and Twin Sister Antoinette Davis

Vanessa began working as a music video extra and backup dancer after being approached by a company in 1999.

In 2007, Vanessa and her husband Kobe founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, a charity that provides scholarships for minority college students worldwide.

Vanessa was also the president and CEO of Kobe’s production company, Granity Studios.

After Kobe and their daughter Gianna’s tragic deaths in 2020, Vanessa changed the name of Kobe’s Mamba Sports Foundation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports underprivileged child athletes.

In 2021, she launched a clothing line called Mambacita in honor of her daughter Gianna, with proceeds going to the foundation.

Vanessa has also worked with the charity Baby2Baby to provide support for women and children in poverty and was honored with a philanthropy award at their 10-year gala in 2021.

Relationship to Kobe

Vanessa was married to Kobe Bryant, a professional basketball player, from April 18, 2001, until his death on January 26, 2020.

They had four daughters together, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. The couple met in November 1999 on the set of Kobe’s music video and were engaged six months later.

They were known for their strong commitment to each other and their family, with Kobe attributing their successful marriage to “commitment” and the “competitiveness of ‘We’re going to succeed'”.

Despite facing challenges, including Kobe’s sexual misconduct allegations and a devastating miscarriage, they reconciled in 2013 and remained together until Kobe’s death.