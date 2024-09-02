Close Menu
    Venezuela Orders Arrest of Presidential Candidate Edmundo González Amid Post-Election Crackdown

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    The Venezuelan government has issued an arrest warrant for President-elect Edmundo González Urrutia.
    Venezuela has issued an arrest warrant for Presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, marking a significant escalation in the country’s political turmoil. The warrant, dated September 2, 2024, accuses González of serious offences including usurpation of functions, forgery, conspiracy, and sabotage.

    This aggressive move by the Maduro administration casts a shadow over the recent elections and is likely to spark international controversy. The legitimacy of both the election results and the arrest order will be scrutinized, potentially leading to diplomatic tensions, especially with nations like the U.S., which have shown support for González.

    The official document, translated from Spanish, states:

    “I am writing to you, to send attached to this communication, a document dated today with its respective actions consisting of NINETY-FOUR (94) PAGES, requesting an ARREST ORDER against citizen:

    EDMUNDO GONZÁLEZ URRUTIA, holder of identity card No. V-2,029,003, for the alleged commission of the crimes of:

    • USURPATION OF FUNCTIONS, under article 213,
    • FORGERY OF PUBLIC DOCUMENT, under article 319,
    • INSTIGATION TO DISOBEDIENCE OF LAWS, under article 283,
    • CONSPIRACY, under article 132 of the Penal Code,
    • SABOTAGE TO SYSTEMS DAMAGE, under article 7 of the Computer Crimes Law,
    • ASSOCIATION, under article 37 of the Organic Law Against Organized Crime and Terrorism Financing, committed to the detriment of the Venezuelan State.”
