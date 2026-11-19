The United States and Venezuela have re-established military ties less than a year after US forces seized the then-leader of the South American country, Nicolás Maduro, in a raid on the capital, Caracas.

The interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice-president, signed a military co-operation agreement with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Wednesday.

Few details about the deal have been released so far but Hegseth said that Venezuela had “gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner” in less than 12 months.

Interim President Rodríguez said the deal would help confront “common threats”.

Military co-operation between the two countries was terminated in 2005 by Hugo Chávez, Venezuela’s left-wing president at the time.

Chávez alleged that US military personnel sent to Venezuela to train their counterparts had made disparaging remarks about his government.

He also accused the US military office located in Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, of being “an organ of the CIA… conspiring against the government”.

Under Nicolás Maduro, who succeeded Chávez after the latter’s death from cancer, relations between the two countries deteriorated further.

They reached rock bottom late last year when the US doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture to $50m (£38m) and eventually seized him on 3 January in a military raid.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are now in custody in New York on charges of drug-trafficking and conspiracy to commit torture, which they deny.

Hegseth addressed the change in the two countries’ relationship since Maduro was seized in his speech at the US embassy in Caracas on Wednesday.

“It’s a great honour to be here as the first United States Secretary of War this century to set foot in Venezuela. The weight of this moment does not escape me,” he said.

“Just one year ago, my presence here, our presence here would have been deemed impossible, almost unimaginable,” he added before recalling a public appearance by then-President Maduro which had angered the Trump administration.

“Exactly one year ago today, the indicted narco-terrorist fugitive Nicolás Maduro, the man who spent more than a decade handing Venezuela’s borders and territory to terrorists from all over the world, stood on a stage, not too far from here, and yelled mockingly: ‘Come and get me!’. Well, we answered that call.”

Hegseth added that the result of the US military raid on 3 January had been as Maduro predicted, quoting the deposed leader’s words: “No war, yes peace.”

He described the deal signed by him and Venezuela’s defence minister on Wednesday as a “new chapter for the United States, for Venezuela, for the Venezuelan military and for the Western Hemisphere through the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition”.

Rodríguez described it as “extraordinarily relevant for our bilateral relations”.

“In a matter of months, secretary, we have turned very difficult moments for our people into a space for co-operation and mutual benefit for both of our countries,” she said addressing Hegseth during a meeting at the presidential palace.

While no details of the deal have been published, in her speech Rodríguez mentioned the training of Venezuela’s armed forces and improving its “operational equipment” and access to new technology “to confront shared threats”.

In his speech at the US embassy, Hegseth was more direct about who he considers to be those threats. Addressing “the narco-terrorists who abuse this [Venezuela] as a safe haven”, he warned that “we will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will kill you”.

From Venezuela, Hegseth travelled on to neighbouring Colombia, whose president, Abelardo de la Espriella, is a close ally of the Trump administration.

Colombia is already part of the US-led Americas Counter Cartel Coalition and in August, Hegseth had floated the possibility of joint US-Colombian military operations against armed groups.

On Wednesday, President de la Espriella took to X to deny a report by the New York Times which had stated that he had rejected carrying out joint operations.

In his post, he stressed that any decision would be taken while respecting Colombia’s constitution, and the country’s laws and sovereignty.

Hegseth reposted the tweet commenting that the US-Colombian partnership “is stronger than ever before”.

By BBC News