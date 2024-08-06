Veteran Actress Connie Chiume Dies Aged 72

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died at the age of 72.

Her family released a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing her passing at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg.

They mentioned that further details would be shared later.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details,” a post on her Instagram read.

Connie Chiume was best known for her role as Mamokete “Kete” Khuse on the e.tv soapie Rhythm City, which she played from 2007 to 2016.

She also starred in shows like Zone 14, Soul City, Mazinyo Dot Q, and Gomora. Chiume gained international recognition for her roles in the Marvel film Black Panther (2018) and Beyoncé’s Black Is King (2020).

Born in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume’s father was from Malawi and her mother from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

She completed her matric in the Eastern Cape and graduated with a teaching degree in 1976. After a few years of teaching, she moved to Greece to pursue her acting career.

Chiume began her acting career with roles in productions like Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Upon returning to South Africa, she was cast in the series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa and the film Warriors from Hell. In 2000, she won Best Actress in a Drama Series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs). Her role in Zone 14 earned her another SAFTA.

In addition to her successful television career, Chiume starred in stage productions such as You Strike The Woman and You Strike The Rock. In 2020, she played Mam’Sonto Molefe in the drama series Gomora and received a Feather Award nomination.

Chiume leaves behind four adult children.

Tributes have poured in on social media, with many expressing their condolences and gratitude for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

One tribute from Andile Ncube read, “Rest Ma’ and thank you for everything. Sending healing energies and prayers to you Thando and the family.”

The Chiume family has requested privacy during this difficult time and will provide further details in due course.