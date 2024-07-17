Veteran Journalist Gaitho Rebuffs Police’s Mistaken Identity Claims

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho has rebuffed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ claims that his alleged abduction was a case of mistaken identity.

This follows a statement from the National Police Service, which said they were actually targeting social media influencer Francis Gaitho, not him.

However, in response, Gaitho dismissed this narrative, asserting that the differences between him and the intended target are substantial.

“That Francis Gaitho, they claim they are looking for, I am twice his age. He does not live where I live because they trailed me from my home, as far as I know. He does not drive the same car and me. It is me they were looking for, It is me they were trailing,” he said.

He wondered how they could have tracked him to the point of abduction at Karen Police Station while still claiming it was a case of mistaken identity.

Gaitho recounted how they drove to Karen Police Station seeking help, noting that the two cars in pursuit followed them right into the station.

“They forced me into their car, a white probox. I was sandwiched between two men in civilian clothes. I was handcuffed and I was assaulted,” he said.

Gaitho mentioned that his abductors who did not identify themselves were demanding to know why he was resisting arrest.

“I told them I was not resisting arrest, I was resisting criminals,” he added.

Gaitho said that they drove him down Lang’ata Road to the turnoff at Lang’ata South Road, where they stopped and made a few calls.

“I could hear them uttering words like Alpha, Bravo, Sierra, I don’t know what those mean but I heard they mentioned DCI headquarters,” Gaitho narrated.

After lengthy conversations, Gaitho said, they decided to turn back.

“We came with them I was still handcuffed in the car. We stopped here near the Shell petrol station and that is the time they asked for my ID and I gave it to them,” he said.

They then asked if he was Francis Macharia Gaitho, to which he responded affirmatively.

“One guy got out made some phone calls came back again and asked for my phone numbers. I refused to give him. They had previously asked for my phone also which I did not have with me because I had left it with my son,” he said.

The man seated next to him was asked to remove his handcuffs, and then they informed him it was a case of mistaken identity and that he was free to go.

However, Gaitho believes that the attempted abduction is related to his work and encouraged others who have faced similar experiences to seek legal recourse.

“It is extremely traumatizing. When I asked them who they were they told me they have a Subaru and guns so I should know they are police officers,” he said.