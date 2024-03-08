Veteran publisher Henry Chakava is dead, his family has confirmed.

According to the family, Dr Chakava who was regarded as the father of publishing, died at 5 am Friday at a Nairobi hospital.

The deceased is associated with the publishing of iconic literary luminaries in Africa such as Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Grace Ogot, Francis Imbuga, John Kiriamiti, Meja Mwangi, Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye (all from Kenya), Chinua Achebe and Cyprian Ekwensi (Nigeria), Taban lo Liyong (South Sudan), Okot P’Bitek and John Ruganda (Uganda), David Rubadiri (Malawi), Peter Abrahams (South Africa), among others.

“It is with deep shock and sadness that the board and management of East African Educational Publishers Limited, in consultation with the family, wishes to announce the passing of its founder and chairman, Dr Henry Chakava,” said EAEP managing director Kiarie Kamau in a statement.

“Dr Chakava passed away this morning, 8th March 2024, at 5.00am while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.”

Dr Chakava will be remembered for presiding over the acquisition of the British multinational Heinemann (East Africa) and changing its name to East African Educational Publishers.