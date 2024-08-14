Vetting Committee Approves Dorcas Oduor, Askul Nominations to Cabinet

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments approved the nomination of Dorcas Oduor and Beatrice Askul as Attorney General and East African Community Affairs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary nominees, respectively.

They now awaits the whole House approval before being sworn in to office.

The committee’s report was tabled in the National Assembly by Minority leader Junet Mohamed.

“This house approves the appointment of the following persons, Beatrice Askul Moe as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Regional Development and Dorcas Oduor as the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya,” Junet said.

This followed their vetting on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Their names will be forwarded to President William Ruto for gazetting and subsequent appointment.

The two were in the last batch of CS to be nominated by Ruto.

Askul formerly serves as Turkana County Executive Committee member for Water and Sanitation.

She is a member of the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and until her nomination served as a member of ODM party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee, a three-member entity tasked with coordinating the party’s elections to end the culture of selling tickets to the highest bidders.

Moe is a social scientist and a consultant by profession with specialised skills in the development and management of community affairs, towards behavioural and social change in communities.

Oduor, the AG nominee was until her nomination the Secretary Public Prosecutions.

She will become the Kenya’s first female Attorney General.

Amongst cases the AG nominee has prosecuted include the 1998 Nairobi bombing, that led to the death of 200 people and the Chris Okemo extradition case.

Oduor also served in the Police task force that birthed the Independent Police Oversight Authority.

Once appointed, the two will form part of President Ruto’s newly reconstituted Cabinet.

Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet on July 11, 2024, after weeks of anti-government protests by Kenyans.