Victims of First Choice Recruitment Agency Stage Protests in Eldoret Over Foreign Jobs Scam

Tens of youth affected by the First Choice Recruitment Agency foreign jobs scam Monday staged street protests in Eldoret town demanding their money.

They were demanding a refund of the money they paid to the agency to secure jobs in Qatar and other countries before last year’s World Cup.

More than 10,000 youth from Uasin Gishu were affected and the agency is now under probe by the DCI and the senate.

CEO of the First Choice Recruitment Agency Judy Jepchirchir has denied swindling money from the youth and failing to offer them jobs abroad.

Read: DCI Recommends Prosecution of “Untouchable” Judy Jepchirchir Over Overseas Jobs Scam

She had thrice skipped summons from the senate labor committee to respond to a petition by affected youth.

The petition was filed at the senate by human rights activist Kimutai Kirui.

Protests in Eldoret over fake overseas jobs promised by First Choice Recruitment Agency The agency is owned by Judy Jepchirchir who blames her woes on politicians and business rivals pic.twitter.com/xRxfcn0tmy — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) August 28, 2023

“We are wondering why it has taken too long for the government to act on the firm linked to the scam,” said Kirui.

Kevin Kipngetich Tirop said they paid between Sh40,000 and Sh90,000 to the recruitment agency to secure jobs abroad.

Read Also: Recruitment Agency Boss Jepchirchir Blames Woes on Politicians, Business Rivals

They accused Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore of failing to act on con Recruitment agencies in Eldoret and other regions.

Jepchirchir has however denied that more than 10,000 youth had been swindled by her agency.

She claimed that most of the affected had been refunded their money.

However some of the youth and their parents said they had been given bouncing cheques.

They want President William Ruto to intervene the same way he did with the Finland scam in the county.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...