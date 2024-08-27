Victims of Range Rover-Lorry Collision in Mariakani Identified 

Police have revealed details of an accident that involved a new Range Rover and an Isuzu canter along Mombasa highway at Mariakani area, Kilifi County.

At least two people were killed on Tuesday morning when the wheel drive car collided head on with the canter.

Three others were injured in the accident that left both the Range Rover and the FRR Isuzu canter.

Police said the driver identified as Jamal Mubarak, 37 died alongside a female passenger.

The accident happened at Maji Ya Chumvi area at about 7 am.

The driver was speeding from Mombasa to Nairobi direction when he collided with the canter, police said.

This is after Mubarak tried to overtake another vehicle.

The Range Rover driver miscalculated as he overtook and collided with the lorry that was oncoming, police said.

The driver and his passenger died on the spot while three others who were in the canter were seriously injured and rushed to Mariakani Sub County Hospital.

Both wreckages were towed to the local police station.

Police said they are investigating the accident. The team that attended the scene blamed speeding and overtaking for the accident.

This is the latest accident to happen in the latest series to be reported.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.

More than 4,000 people are killed annually in accidents.