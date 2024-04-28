Victoria Rubadiri Leaves Citizen TV After Six-year Stint

Victoria Rubadiri is bidding farewell to her role as a news anchor at Citizen TV, marking the end of her six-year tenure with the media house.

Linus Kaikai, the Editorial Director at Royal Media Services (RMS), confirmed her departure on Sunday.

Expressing both sadness and pride, Kaikai acknowledged Rubadiri’s contributions during her time at Citizen TV.

“We nicknamed #SundayLive the ‘American Edition’ because this pair rolls Uncle Sam’s tongue just right! Sadly but proudly, Vicky Rubadiri proceeds to her next duty station after 6 years with Citizen TV Kenya,” Kaikai said on X.

It is said that she will be joining Cable News Network (CNN).

Rubadiri made the transition to Citizen TV from the Nation Media Group in 2018.

During her tenure at Citizen TV, she clinched the prestigious Komla Dumor Award, leading to a temporary relocation to London.

There, she collaborated with the BBC for a three-month period.

Rubadiri’s departure adds to the list of notable news anchors who have exited Citizen TV.

In the previous year, Waihiga Mwaura, another recipient of the Komla Dumor Award, made a similar move by joining the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as a senior news anchor for the Focus on Africa program.

Additionally, Senior Political Editor Francis Gachuri left to take up a position with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

This year has seen senior reporters Chemutai Goin and Hassan Mugambi exit Citizen TV.

Goin transitioned to work with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, while Mugambi joined the Ministry of Defence.