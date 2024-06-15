Vince Gilligan Net Worth: Vince Gilligan, an acclaimed American television writer, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $45 million. While he is most renowned for creating, producing, writing, and directing the iconic series “Breaking Bad,” Gilligan has an extensive portfolio of accomplishments within the entertainment industry. Prior to “Breaking Bad,” he made a significant mark with his work on “The X-Files.” Following the success of “Breaking Bad,” he continued to captivate audiences with the spin-off series “Better Call Saul.” Additionally, Gilligan has been involved in various film projects and has received numerous awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, six Writers’ Guild of America Awards, and a BAFTA.

Vince Gilligan Sony Contracts

Since 2007, Vince Gilligan has been under contract with Sony Pictures Television. In July 2018, he renewed his deal with Sony, signing a three-year contract reportedly worth $50 million, translating to approximately $16 million per year. This deal marked a significant increase from his previous contract.

Early Life

George Vincent Gilligan Jr. was born on February 10, 1967, in Richmond, Virginia. Raised in a middle-class household in Farmville with his younger brother, Gilligan’s parents divorced when he was seven years old. Raised Catholic, he later identified as agnostic. During high school, he befriended future film editor Angus Wall, and together, they made science fiction films. Gilligan’s early success came when he won a film competition, heavily influenced by Angus’ mother, Jackie Wall, who encouraged his artistic pursuits.

Gilligan attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts on a scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film production. His talent was evident, with his professors recognizing him as an exceptionally imaginative writer.

The X-Files

Gilligan’s career took off when he joined the writing team for “The X-Files.” As a fan of the series, he submitted a script for a second-season episode, which was accepted, leading to a long-term writing position. Over the course of the series, he wrote 30 episodes and earned production credits for many others. He also co-created the spin-off series “The Lone Gunmen,” which, despite its cancellation after one season, showcased his versatility.

Breaking Bad

Gilligan’s breakthrough came in 2008 with the debut of “Breaking Bad.” The show aimed to transform a hero into a villain, with Gilligan at the helm as creator, writer, director, and producer. “Breaking Bad” received widespread critical acclaim, often hailed as one of the greatest TV series ever made.

Better Call Saul

In 2013, Gilligan extended his partnership with Sony Pictures Television to produce “Better Call Saul,” a spin-off centered on the character Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad.” The series garnered critical praise, and in 2018, Gilligan renewed his contract with Sony. “Better Call Saul” reached its fifth season by 2020.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

In 2019, Gilligan created “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” a feature-length film focusing on Jesse Pinkman. Designed to give Jesse’s character a proper sendoff, the movie premiered on Netflix, attracting 2.6 million viewers on its debut day and earning positive reviews.

Outside of Breaking Bad & Saul

Beyond “Breaking Bad” and its spin-offs, Gilligan has worked on various other projects. His first screenplay was for the 1993 romantic comedy “Wilder Napalm.” During his tenure with “The X-Files,” another screenplay, “Home Fries,” was produced. Gilligan collaborated with “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter on the series “Harsh Realm” and contributed to other series like “Robbery Homicide Division” and “Night Stalker.” He also co-wrote the screenplay for the 2008 Will Smith film “Hancock.”

In 2013, Gilligan signed a deal with Sony and CBS to create “Battle Creek” with David Shore, based on a script Gilligan had written over a decade earlier. Although the series wasn’t renewed for a second season, it highlighted Gilligan’s continued creativity and influence in the industry.

Vince Gilligan Relationships

Vince Gilligan has been in a long-term relationship with Holly Rice since 1994.

