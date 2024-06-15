Ving Rhames Net Worth

Ving Rhames, an American actor, boasts a net worth of $25 million. He is renowned for his iconic roles as Marsellus Wallace in “Pulp Fiction” (1994) and Luther Stickell in the “Mission: Impossible” series (1996-present). Rhames made his film debut in “Go Tell It on the Mountain” (1984) and has since appeared in over 130 films and TV shows, including “Jacob’s Ladder” (1990), “Entrapment” (1999), and “Don King: Only in America” (1997), the latter earning him a Golden Globe, which he famously gave to Jack Lemmon. His television work includes roles in “ER” (1994–1996), “The District” (2002–2003), “Kojak” (2005), “Gravity” (2010), and “Monday Mornings” (2013). Additionally, Rhames is well-known as the voice of Cobra Bubbles in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” (2002) and “Lilo & Stitch: The Series” (2003), and he has lent his voice to several video games, including “Mission: Impossible – Operation Surma” (2003) and “Call of Duty: WWII” (2017).

Early Life

Born Irving Rameses Rhames on May 12, 1959, in Harlem, New York, Ving was raised by his mother, Reather, a homemaker, and his father, Ernest, an auto mechanic. He attended the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and graduated in 1978. Rhames then enrolled at the State University of New York at Purchase (SUNY Purchase), where his classmate Stanley Tucci nicknamed him “Ving.” He later transferred to Juilliard, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1983.

Ving Rhames Career

Ving Rhames began his career on Broadway in “The Boys of Winter” (1984) and made his film debut in “Go Tell It on the Mountain” (1984). He quickly gained traction in television, guest-starring in series such as “Miami Vice” (1985; 1987), “Crime Story” (1986), and “Tour of Duty” (1987). His film work in the 1980s included roles in “Native Son” (1986), “Patty Hearst” (1988), and “Casualties of War” (1989). The 1990s saw Rhames in over 20 films, including “The People Under the Stairs” (1991), “Dave” (1993), “Striptease” (1996), and “Out of Sight” (1998).

In 1994, Rhames starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” which grossed $213.9 million. That same year, he joined the “Mission: Impossible” franchise alongside Tom Cruise, portraying Luther Stickell in every film to date, contributing to the franchise’s over $4 billion earnings. Rhames earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for “Entrapment” (1999) and a Satellite Award nomination for “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999). He also portrayed Don King in the 1997 HBO film “Don King: Only in America” and Johnnie Cochran in the 2000 CBS movie “American Tragedy.”

Since 2000, Rhames has appeared in over 50 films, including “Baby Boy” (2001), “Dawn of the Dead” (2004), and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” (2007). He has also starred in numerous TV movies and earned several nominations, such as Black Reel Award nominations for “Holiday Heart” (2000) and “Sins of the Father” (2002). He has appeared in commercials for RadioShack and ADT and has been the voice of Arby’s since 2014. Rhames also served as a narrator for the UFC and the team introductions at Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Personal Life

Rhames married Valerie Scott on July 4, 1994, and they divorced in 1999. He later married Deborah Reed on Christmas Day in 2000, with whom he has two children: Reignbeau (born 2000) and Freedom (born 2002). Rhames is also a stepfather to Tiffany, Reed’s daughter from a previous relationship. In 1993, during the filming of “The Saint of Fort Washington,” Rhames reunited with his estranged older brother, Junior, a homeless Army veteran. Rhames helped his brother get back on his feet, and Junior now lives with their parents in a home Ving purchased in Harlem. In 2016, Rhames experienced a distressing incident when police held him at gunpoint in his own home after a neighbor mistakenly reported a break-in. The police later apologized, and a “Meet Your Neighbors” program was initiated in response.

Ving Rhames Awards and Nominations

Rhames won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for “Don King: Only in America” in 1998. This role also earned him nominations from the Primetime Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Satellite Awards. He was named Supporting Actor of the Year at the 2000 ShoWest Convention and received a DVD Exclusive Award for Best Actor for “Animal” in 2006. Rhames has been nominated for six Black Reel Awards, eight NAACP Image Awards, and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award. He also earned a Best Actor nomination at the 1998 Acapulco Black Film Festival for “Rosewood.”

Real Estate

In 2000, Ving and Deborah paid $4.75 million for a 10,613-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate in Los Angeles. They purchased the neighboring 5,900-square-foot home for $6.5 million in 2005, selling it for $5.52 million in 2010. Rhames has owned and sold several other properties, including a 4,700-square-foot Brentwood home, a 2,120-square-foot Mar Vista home, and a 1,220-square-foot La Cañada Flintridge home.

