Violent Demos Erupt in Maji-Mazuri Following Alleged Assault, Death of Student

A demonstration turned violent on Tuesday in Maji-Mazuri Sub-Location as residents blocked the Makutano/Eldama-Ravine road using stones and burning tyres.

The protest was sparked by the death of 19-year-old Stephen Mwangi, a student at Maji-Mazuri Secondary School, who allegedly died after being assaulted by forest rangers on May 8, 2024.

The demonstration escalated as some residents attacked the forest rangers stationed at Maji-Mazuri forest. During the clash, Forest Ranger Emmanuel Lelmusha sustained injuries to his right leg.

Additionally, an eight-room wooden bungalow housing three forest rangers was set ablaze, resulting in the destruction of property of unknown value.

Local authorities, including area MCA Solomon Kariuki Kuria, ACC Eldama-Ravine Mr David Cheruiyot, and SCPC Mogotio/Koibatek, addressed the demonstrators in an effort to quell the unrest. Although immediate situation has been contained, tension remains high in the area.

Following Mwangi’s death, which has now turned the case into a murder investigation, five forest rangers have been detained for questioning. They are Zipporah Chepkurui, Charles Korir, Simon Njoroge, Stanley Njoroge, and Francis Lemiso.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (D.C.I.) Koibatek is currently investigating the case.