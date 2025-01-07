Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, has achieved unparalleled success on and off the field. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and charismatic leadership, Kohli’s financial accomplishments reflect his dominance in the world of sports. As of 2025, Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated at ₹1,050 crores (approximately $127 million), securing his place among the wealthiest athletes globally.

Virat Kohli Net Worth ₹1,050 crores/$127 million Date of Birth November 5, 1988 Place of Birth Delhi Nationality Indian Profession Cricketer

Early Life

Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India, Kohli’s love for cricket began at an early age. As a young prodigy, he represented Delhi in the Under-15 and Under-17 teams, showcasing his potential. At 18, he made his first-class debut for Delhi in 2006, impressing with a century in his first match.

Kohli’s breakthrough moment came in 2008 when he captained the Indian U-19 team to victory in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Later that year, he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. Though his initial international appearances were modest, Kohli’s persistence paid off as he rose to prominence in 2010 with his first ODI century.

Since then, Kohli has broken numerous records, including becoming the fastest cricketer to score 25,000 international runs. With over 25,000 career runs and 70 international centuries, he is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in cricket history.

Virat Kohli Achievements

Kohli became India’s captain in all formats in 2017, following MS Dhoni’s retirement from the role. Under his captaincy, India achieved significant milestones, including historic Test series wins in Australia and dominance across formats.

Also Read: What Is Wendy Williams Net Worth 2025?

Kohli also played a crucial role in India’s 2011 ICC World Cup victory and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy win. His aggressive leadership and unmatched consistency have earned him respect worldwide.

Sources of Virat Kohli Wealth

Virat Kohli net worth stems from diverse sources, reflecting his multifaceted career:

Cricket Contracts

BCCI Salary : As a Grade A+ contracted player, Kohli earns ₹7 crores annually.

: As a Grade A+ contracted player, Kohli earns ₹7 crores annually. Match Fees : He receives ₹15 lakhs for Test matches, ₹6 lakhs for ODIs, and ₹3 lakhs for T20 matches.

: He receives ₹15 lakhs for Test matches, ₹6 lakhs for ODIs, and ₹3 lakhs for T20 matches. IPL Salary: Kohli’s association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2008 brings him ₹15 crores annually.

Brand Endorsements

Kohli is one of the most sought-after brand ambassadors in the world. He endorses over 20 brands, including Puma, MRF, and Audi, earning ₹196 crores annually. Charging ₹7.5–₹10 crores per endorsement, he ranks among the highest-earning athletes. Business Ventures

Kohli owns Wrogn, a popular fashion label.

He co-founded the gym chain Chisel and the restaurant chain One8 Commune.

His investments in startups and tech companies further diversify his income.

Social Media Influence

With over 250 million Instagram followers, Kohli leverages his massive social media presence for paid collaborations and sponsored posts, adding to his income.

Luxurious Real Estate

Kohli owns two opulent properties in India:

Mumbai : A ₹34-crore apartment in Worli, purchased in 2016.

: A ₹34-crore apartment in Worli, purchased in 2016. Gurgaon: A lavish ₹80-crore home in DLF Phase-1.

Philanthropy

In 2013, Kohli established the Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF) to support underprivileged children and promote sports in India. Through initiatives like the Virat Kohli Sports Scholarship, the foundation provides financial assistance to budding athletes. VKF also collaborates with NGOs to address education and health-related causes.