Waiguru Dismisses Limuru III Meeting as Untimely for Mt Kenya Region

Kirinyaga Governor and Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Anne Waiguru, has rejected the scheduled Limuru III meeting, deeming it premature and incapable of addressing the region’s challenges.

Waiguru, emphasizing her allegiance to President William Ruto, stated that the meeting lacks timeliness and cannot effectively address the concerns of the region. She criticized the organizers, without naming them, labeling them as former election losers with no development agenda for the area.

Speaking in Mwea Constituency during the handover ceremony for the upcoming Kimbimbi town modern market and relief food distribution to flood-affected families, Waiguru denounced the motives behind the Limuru gathering, branding them as politically motivated and devoid of meaningful impact on the region’s needs.

“The elections are behind us, and those defeated in the polls are attempting to drag the country back into an election mood, whereas the residents of the Mountain region are yearning for service delivery,” she asserted.

Waiguru underscored the importance of focusing on service delivery rather than engaging in premature political activities.

She assured that when the time is right, the region will convene a meeting to address pertinent issues and outline a way forward.

The governor highlighted that proposals for increased resource allocation in the region had already been submitted by the governors, emphasizing a commitment to addressing the needs of the people through constructive dialogue and action-oriented initiatives.