Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has criticised politicians engaging in personal attacks against their rivals, challenging them to abandon insults and instead persuade voters through clear development agendas.

Wajackoyah said the growing tendency by politicians to trade insults at public rallies reflected weak leadership, arguing that Kenyans deserved issue-based campaigns anchored on policies and practical solutions to their everyday challenges.

The former presidential candidate said political competition should revolve around competing ideas rather than attempts to discredit opponents through personal attacks.

“You cannot hear candidates in America abusing each other. It is only leaders without an agenda who attack their rivals verbally,” Wajackoyah said at Getembe Comprehensive School in Kisii County during the launch of the Patrick Lumumba Football Tournament.

He urged political leaders to exercise restraint as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election, saying voters should be given an opportunity to interrogate candidates’ manifestos and development priorities.

Wajackoyah also praised former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for his performance in government, dismissing suggestions that the two were political enemies despite belonging to different political formations.

In a political overture that could reshape the contest for Kitutu Chache South, Wajackoyah said he would seek to persuade Lumumba, who is eyeing the constituency seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, to join the Roots Party should he fail to secure the ruling party’s nomination.

The constituency is currently represented by Anthony Kibagendi, who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket and is associated with Matiang’i.

The tournament launch also brought together Minnesota House of Representatives member Huldah Momanyi, who joined local leaders in championing youth empowerment through sports.

Lumumba said the competition would provide a platform for identifying and nurturing promising football talent, arguing that sports could open up employment opportunities and international exposure for young people.

He pledged to prioritise the improvement of sports infrastructure in the constituency if elected, saying young people needed proper facilities to develop their abilities.

“I want our youths to exploit their talents and be exposed to international clubs where they can play and earn a living,” Lumumba told journalists.

Lumumba is expected to face Kevin Aruasa and Felix Atisa in the UDA nomination contest as the party prepares to select its candidate for the constituency.

Momanyi, who is serving her second term in the Minnesota legislature, called for greater investment in youth development and talent identification.

She also urged women to overcome barriers to political participation and seek elective positions, saying leadership opportunities should not be left to men.

“I am an example of a woman who contested an elective seat in the United States and won. I appeal to women to come out and vie for elective positions,” she said.