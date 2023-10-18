Wale Teases His Return To The Hip-Hop Scene With New Music

Wale, the talented rapper known for his lyrical prowess and unique style, has been relatively low-key in the Hip-Hop world since 2021.

While he has made a few guest appearances and released some singles, his presence has been minimal. However, Wale is now gearing up for a proper reemergence into the music scene.

On Tuesday, October 17, the artist posted his first tweet in over a year. The tweet featured a somewhat blurry image of himself with a brief caption that teased new music set to drop this weekend.

“My silence has been golden… see you on Friday. Folarin back,” he wrote.

My silence has been golden… see you on Friday. Folarin back . pic.twitter.com/J6cAKP2lOo — Wale (@Wale) October 17, 2023

Although he didn’t reveal many details, fans are speculating that this could hint at the release of a third installment in his “Folarin” album series.

Wale’s last full album, “Forlarin II,” was released in the fall of 2021. Since then, he has collaborated with various artists, including Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, and Damon Albarn, but fans have eagerly awaited a full-length project.

While he hasn’t explicitly confirmed that a new album is on the way, his return to Twitter and the hint of new music indicate that this is more than just a one-off single.

Wale’s absence from the public eye hasn’t gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, he disclosed that he had been dodging FaceTime calls due to his introverted nature.

In a message shared on his Instagram Story, he made it clear that he wouldn’t be answering video calls, stating, “Don’t ever FaceTime me. Please and thank u. My phone broke even if it’s new it’s broke…FaceTime don’t work. Thank you Sincerely, overwhelmed Introvert.”

In another Instagram Story, Wale further emphasized his aversion to FaceTime calls with a meme that humorously suggested resolving issues through text messages instead of video calls.

The post read, “Should I call you or should we quickly resolve this with 200 text messages,” accompanied by a black moon emoji to convey his sarcasm.

