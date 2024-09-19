Walt Whitman Siblings: A Closer Look at the Poet’s Family Tree

Walter Whitman Jr. was an influential American poet, essayist, and journalist, best known for his groundbreaking work Leaves of Grass.

His style is characterized by free verse and a conversational tone, which earned him the title “father of free verse” and positioned him as a central figure in American literature.

Born in Long Island and raised in Brooklyn, Whitman worked various jobs, including as a printer and journalist, before fully dedicating himself to poetry.

His experiences during the Civil War, where he served as a volunteer nurse, deeply influenced his writing, particularly in works like Drum-Taps.

Despite initial controversy, he is celebrated as “America’s poet,” having influenced numerous writers and poets across generations.

Siblings

Walt had a total of eight siblings, making him the second youngest in a large family.

His oldest brother, Jesse Whitman (1818–1870), worked in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and later suffered from mental health issues.

His sister, Mary Whitman (1822–1899), was one of his siblings, along with another sister, Hannah Whitman (1823–1908), who was known for her intelligence and wit.

George Washington Whitman (1829–1901), another brother, served as a carpenter and fought in the Civil War.

Thomas Jefferson Whitman (1833–1890) also served in the Union Army.

Edward Whitman (1835–1902) faced challenges due to being mentally and physically disabled.

There were also two sisters named Louisa and Margaret Whitman; however, details about Louisa are less documented, while Margaret died young.

Career

Whitman began working at a young age, leaving school at 11 to support his family.

He apprenticed as a printer and worked in several New York newspapers, which laid the foundation for his future as a journalist.

In 1836, Whitman became a schoolteacher in Long Island, a role he maintained until 1841 when he transitioned to journalism.

Also Read: Bo Nix Siblings: Meet Caleb and Tez Johnson

He founded and edited the Long Islander and later worked for the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, where he advocated for abolition and the Free Soil movement, leading to his dismissal due to his political views.

His brief stint as editor of the New Orleans Crescent in 1848 further shaped his political outlook.

Whitman self-published Leaves of Grass in 1855, which became a landmark work in American literature despite initial criticism for its unconventional style and themes.

His experiences during the Civil War as a volunteer nurse deeply influenced his poetry, resulting in works like Drum-Taps.

After suffering a stroke in 1873, Whitman moved to Camden, New Jersey, where he continued to write until his death in 1892, leaving a profound legacy as one of America’s most significant poets.

Notable works

Whitman is renowned for several notable works that have significantly shaped American literature.

His most famous work, Leaves of Grass, was first published in 1855 and is considered a landmark in poetry.

This collection celebrates themes of democracy, nature, love, and the human experience, employing a free verse style that broke traditional poetic forms.

Notable poems within this collection include Song of Myself and I Sing the Body Electric, which reflect his transcendentalist influences and embrace of individuality and sensuality.

Other significant works by Whitman include Drum-Taps, a collection of poems inspired by his experiences during the Civil War, featuring the well-known elegy When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d.

He also published Democratic Vistas, which critiques American society and explores the role of literature in democracy, and Specimen Days, a collection of prose reflecting on his life experiences.

Additionally, Whitman wrote Franklin Evans, a temperance novel, and Manly Health and Training, a health guide advocating for physical well-being.

His works continue to influence poets and writers today, solidifying his place as one of America’s most significant literary figures.