Wanjigi Sues Police, Distances Self from Car Found with Teargas Canisters

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Friday filed a suit in court and denied owning a vehicle where police said they found tear gas canisters and other communication gadgets.

The four wheel drive black car was found abandoned at the entrance of Wanjigi’s house in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

This was minutes before police announced they were looking for Wanjigi over the Nane nane demonstrations in Nairobi.

Wanjigi in a case filed at the Milimani Law Courts said he is being framed in a bid to settle political scores.

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli had on Thursday informed the public that they discovered four teargas canisters, two motorola gadgets, seven assorted chargers for the pocket phone and one mobile phone in a vehicle parked at Wanjigi’s gate.

Based on this the IG asked Wanjigi to surrender himself to police for questioning.

Wanjigi said in court the vehicle in question doesn’t belong to him or any of his associates as earlier reported.

“I believe that the IG has no legitimate grounds for arresting me or presenting myself to any police station as demanded or preferring criminal charges against me,” he said through advocate Nelson Osiemo.

He asked the court to grant him anticipatory bail pending any threaten mer arrest ot charge by the police.

Also sought is an order stopping the IG from arresting him and curtailing his movement.

Police spent the night at his house looking for him in vain.

This is after they broke into his compound.