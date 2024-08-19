Wanjigi to be Grilled Over Teargas Canisters, Nane Nane Protests 

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is Monday August 19 expected to face police over claims of sponsoring Nane Nane protests.

The detectives will also question him over claims of possession of teargas canisters at his Muthaiga home, Nairobi.

He has denied the claims and termed them politically motivated.

Police summoned Wanjigi to appear before them on August 19 at Nairobi Area DCI offices for grilling.

This is after they had on August 8 tried to arrest him at his house in vain.

A team of police broke into his house and harassed his family while looking for him.

Wanjigi later moved to court where he obtained an order stopping his arrest.

The court on August 16 extended the orders stopping the police from arresting him.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye extended the order to September 19 but at the same time said he could not issue an order stopping any registration of a charge sheet against Wanjigi.

The Judge said the application filed by Wanjigi only touched on issues of arrest and not prosecution.

Wanjigi’s advocate Willis Otieno sought the order this morning saying several things have happened that they will be seeking to bring to the attention of this court that will necessitate amendment of the application.

The prosecution, however, opposed the order sought saying Otieno was asking for what has not been pleaded.

The judge gave Wanjigi seven days to file and serve an amended petition.

The matter will be mentioned on September 19.

Mwamuye said in the event Wanjigi could have been arrested or detained as the application was pending hearing in court, the officers should immediately set him free.

Wanjigi filed a suit in court and denied owning a vehicle where police said they found tear gas canisters and other communication gadgets.

The four-wheel drive black car was found abandoned at the entrance of Wanjigi’s house in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

This was minutes before police announced they were looking for Wanjigi over the Nane Nane demonstrations in Nairobi.

Wanjigi said he is being framed in a bid to settle political scores.

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli had claimed they discovered four teargas canisters, two motorola gadgets, seven assorted chargers for the pocket phone and one mobile phone in a vehicle parked at Wanjigi’s gate.

Based on this the IG asked Wanjigi to surrender himself to police for questioning.

Wanjigi said in court the vehicle in question doesn’t belong to him or any of his associates as earlier reported.

Police spent the night at his house looking for him in vain.

This is after they broke into his compound.

A number of politicians said the raid is politically motivated to harass, intimidate and silence voices.

Four people have since been charged and released on Sh100,000 over the issue of teargas canisters.