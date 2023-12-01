Wanted; Five Men Linked to Siaya Terror Cell

Five men are wanted in a probe into a terror cell in Siaya County.

Detectives are hunting the five suspects they say are on the run after the fatal attack on a police officer in Siaya.

The police officer was stabbed to death and robbed of his rifle and that of a colleague as they escorted examination papers on November 20, 2023.

The police have extended their investigations to the neighbouring countries and have already reached out to the Interpol to assist to apprehend the suspects.

Detectives killed two of them on November 22 and recovered the two rifles- an AK47 rifle and an MP5- from them in Hawinga area in an operation.

A multi agency team was sent to the area after it emerged a terror cell was forming up there.

Seven terror suspects were arrested over the terror claims in an operation by the team.

A special team from Nairobi joined those on the ground to investigate the claims of terror cells operating there.

And after interrogation of those in custody, police have named five more suspects they say they want for questioning.

“The following individuals are part of the gang that attacked and killed a teacher and police officer at Mahero area in Siaya County on 20th November 2023.”

“The individuals escaped the police dragnet at Nina village on 22nd November 2023. The National Police Service is appealing to members of the public to share any information to the nearest police station or through the free hotline number 0800722203 to report anonymously about the presence of the individuals in their localities,” said a notice issued by police.

The suspects named include Edward Wanyama Mukanga alias Ramadhan Mukanga alias Abu Naiyah, Edwin Omondo alias Rashid, Simon Ochieng Ouma alias Ali Baba alias Hassan alias Obas, Hastings Omondi Odipo alias Martin alias Umar and Salim Jackoyo.

According to police, Mukanga hails from Mung’ao B village in Gangu Location within Siaya County and he was a fisherman at Ogangara beach.

Police say he is the leader of the criminal gang based in Hawinga area in Siaya County and the mastermind of the plot to attack the teacher and police officer on the material day.

Omondi also hails from Hawinga area within Uranga in Siaya County.

According to police he is a member of the criminal gang that is responsible for the series of attacks within Siaya, Kisumu and Busia counties.

Ouma is a resident of Uhuyi area within Uranga in Siaya County and is also linked to criminal activities in Baba Dogo area in Nairobi County while Odipo hails from Kadenge in Siaya County and is a fisherman at Nina beach in Lake Victoria.

He is a member of the criminal gang based in Hawinga area, Siaya County.

Jackoyo is a resident of Kadenge area in Siaya County.

He is a member of the criminal group that also terrorized businessmen in Siaya, Kisumu and Busia counties, police say.

During the operations, assorted crude weapons including two pangas, one rungu, three knives and several Islamic literature were recovered from the suspects.

The team extended the operations to the Nyandorera area at Udamayi village and managed to arrest one more suspect then recovered several Islamic literature and writings, Arafat shawl, an Islamic hat, a small military bag, a pair of scissors, one plier, a pair of safety boots, about 200 grams of cannabis sativa seeds, one big spear and one black catapult.

Police say the attackers of the police were returnees from Somalia and had been operating in the area.

It is not clear what motivated them to stage the attack in the sleepy village.

Detectives have revealed they suspect the area has many returnees who had been radicalized in Somalia.

Most of them are currently posing as hawkers and could strike anytime when instructed.

After killing the officer, the men escaped later on and abandoned an Arafat shawl they had, police said.