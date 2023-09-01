Wanted Suspect ‘The Axe Man’ Finally Arrested

Police Thursday arrested a 54-year-old suspected criminal believed to be behind a string of violent robberies in parts of Kiambu and Murang’a Counties.

Simon Gitonga, alias ‘The Axe Man’, was apprehended on Thursday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau unit who were supported by police officers from Imenti North and Murang’a County.

“The 54-year-old man who is a serial offender has been on the run and has a warrant of arrest issued by the Thika law courts, for his arrest,” the DCI said in a statement.

Gitonga, who was found in possession of a well-sharpened machete, will remain in police custody pending legal action.

Meanwhile, a couple was robbed of Sh700,000 in a robbery incident in Kabati area, Kitui County.

The two were riding home in Kiteti area within Kauwi location after closing their business at Kabati town when they were attacked, police said.

On arrival at their gate, they were attacked by four people armed with pangas injuring them, whereby the wife was cut on the right hand and was robbed of her handbag containing six mobile phones, the cash, and keys to their shop.

They were also robbed of their identification cards, bank ATMs, and airtimes worth Sh15,000.

The thugs then disappeared to an unknown destination.

The victims were rescued by a good Samaritan, who rushed them to Kitui County Hospital, where the husband who had sustained head injuries, was treated and discharged, while the wife was admitted in stable condition.

A panga that was used by the robbers was recovered at the scene and the hunt for them is ongoing, police said.

