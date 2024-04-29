Wanted terror suspect arrested at roadblock in Malindi over Lamu attacks 

A wanted terror suspect Mustakima Mohammed Ali was arrested by police in an operation at a roadblock over terror incidents in Lamu.

Police said he was nabbed for being involved in the brutal killings of a police officer and two chiefs in Lamu County in December 2019.

The suspect was flushed out of a Malindi-bound bus in a Sunday afternoon operation by Anti-Terrorism Police augmented by their Special Operations Group (SOG) counterparts at the Sabaki Bridge road block while traveling from Lamu.

Mustakima Ali alias Abu Mahir and his accomplices holed up after the monstrous murders that occurred in December 2019, first hiding within Boni Forest from where they were smoked out by security personnel and disappeared to a neighboring country, police say.

According to police, in April 2023, three members of his gang dared a return into the country but were intercepted and arrested along the Isiolo-Moyale highway while heading to Somalia.

They were charged at the Kahawa Law Courts and their case is ongoing, according to police.

Other suspects who have since been identified but are still at large remain on police radar, police say.

A major operation is ongoing in areas affected by terror related attacks. This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

Kenya postponed the planned reopening of the border due to such attacks.

Al shabaab terrorists keep attacking different areas and extend the same to Kenya.