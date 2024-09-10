Ward Rep Files Impeachment Charge Against Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo 

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo is staring at possible impeachment over abuse of office claims.

Evans Juma Matunda, a Wiper affiliated party member, filed a notice in the County Assembly Tuesday afternoon of the intent to have the County boss hounded out.

Among other charges facing Nyaribo are gross violation of the constitution , abuse of office and gross misconduct.

“Notice of Motion to consider debate and approves the removal of Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo, the Governor of Nyamira County from office by way of impeachment,” read part of the statement.

This was the second time an impeachment motion has been filed against him.

The first attempt though flopped after the major ward reps shot it down.

At least 18 voted against while 16 MCAs voted for it.