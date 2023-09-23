Water CS Wahome Breaks Silence After Resignation of Athi Water CEO

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has broken silence following the resignation of Athi Water CEO Michael Thuita.

She had refused to suspend Thuita as requested by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission to pave way for a graft related probe.

Wa home said she had received a in copy of a letter addressed to Athi Water Board in respect of Thuita by the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, asking the board to deliberate on the matter within seven days.

“The decision in this case is that of the Board and noting that I have also received another letter addressed to the same board by Eng. Michael Thuita and copied to me, the matter of Eng. Thuita is functus officio to the Board as he has opted to resign.”

“The matter of investigations is within the mandate of EACC and I am confident that the Athi Water Works Development Agency is giving full cooperation in that regard,” she said.

She said in a statement on Saturday she supports zero tolerance to corruption and at the same time confirm that she will uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism in handling the matter and any other that may be brought to her attention in the course of her duties as the Cabinet Secretary.

Read: Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Thuita Resigns

She said she has not in any way failed to cooperate with the EACC as alleged by media reports and the exercise of her discretion not to suspend Thuita until the requested information is availed to her did not in any way prejudice investigations.

Thuita’s resignation came a day after Koskei directed the agency to suspend him pending outcome of ongoing investigations by the anti graft agency.

Koskei cited irregularities in the awarding of tenders for the construction of Ruiru II, Karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects as reason for Thuita’s suspension.

He said that a delay by the board to take action against the CEO was undermining the government’s war against corruption.

Likewise, he has also asked the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency Board to suspend its CEO Samuel Oruma over similar accusations involving the implementation of the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet, Longisa and Mulot towns projects within the jurisdiction of the agency.

On Friday, EACC officers arrested Thuita and forced him to lead them to two of his homes in Westlands and Rongai and his office, as they searched for documents they believed were crucial in their investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...