Kenya’s High Court has delivered two significant rulings clarifying that motorcycle financiers cannot automatically be held liable for road accidents simply because their names appear on the motorcycle’s registration documents.

In a ruling delivered in Kitale on November 12, 2026, Justice Joseph M. Were set aside a lower court decision that had held Watu Credit Limited jointly and severally liable for injuries suffered by a boda boda passenger, ruling that the financier had no vicarious liability because it neither controlled the motorcycle nor employed or authorised the rider.

The decision came in Watu Credit Co. Ltd v Sarah Nanjala Kunguru and Felix N. Chesoli, an appeal arising from a 2024 Kitale Chief Magistrate’s Court judgment.

The High Court’s decision effectively removes Watu Credit from responsibility for the KSh705,550 compensation awarded to the accident victim, leaving the rider, Felix N. Chesoli, solely liable for the award.

The Kitale accident

The case arose from an accident on July 23, 2020, along the Kitale–Webuye road at Maili Tatu. Sarah Nanjala Kunguru was travelling as a pillion passenger when motorcycle KMEV 676J allegedly attempted to overtake at speed before veering into the lane of the motorcycle carrying her and hitting it from behind.

Nanjala sustained comminuted compound fractures of the distal right tibia and fibula, as well as a cut wound that left a scar measuring about 19 centimetres. The injuries were classified as grievous harm.

An eyewitness testified that the motorcycle behind had collided with the motorcycle carrying Nanjala and that its rider fled the scene. The rider, Chesoli, subsequently failed to enter an appearance in the case, resulting in interlocutory judgment against him.

Despite the absence of the rider from the proceedings, the trial court also found Watu Credit liable because it was the registered owner of the motorcycle.

Why Watu Credit was sued

Watu Credit had financed Chesoli’s purchase of the motorcycle for Sh162,377, payable through weekly instalments of Sh2,662.

The company’s branch administrator told the court that although the motorcycle remained registered in Watu Credit’s name pending repayment of the loan, it was in Chesoli’s possession and he was the person riding it.

The financing agreement also placed responsibility for loss or damage on the borrower.

The magistrate, however, held Watu Credit and Chesoli jointly and severally liable for 100 per cent of the accident, awarding Nanjala Sh700,000 in general damages and KSh5,550 in special damages, together with costs and interest.

Watu Credit appealed, arguing that its registration of the motorcycle was merely a security mechanism for the loan and did not make it the beneficial or possessory owner.

High Court: Registration alone does not create liability

Justice Were agreed with Watu Credit.

The judge acknowledged that Section 8 of the Traffic Act creates a presumption that the person in whose name a vehicle is registered is its owner. However, the presumption is rebuttable.

The court found that Watu Credit had successfully demonstrated that Chesoli had purchased the motorcycle on credit, taken possession of it and operated it himself. There was also no evidence that he was Watu Credit’s employee or agent or that he was using the motorcycle for the lender’s business.

Justice Were therefore held that ownership, whether registered or beneficial, does not by itself establish vicarious liability for another person’s negligent driving.

The judge further found that Watu Credit’s contractual powers to install a tracking device, remotely switch off the motorcycle and repossess it in case of default were mechanisms designed to protect its collateral and secure repayment.

They did not amount to control over who rode the motorcycle, where it was ridden or for what purpose.

“The fact that the loan remained unpaid and the Appellant remained the registered owner did not on its own establish vicarious liability,” the court held.

The judge concluded that Nanjala had failed to prove that Chesoli was Watu Credit’s servant or agent.

Sh705,550 award remains payable

Although Watu Credit was removed from the case, the court did not overturn the compensation awarded to Nanjala.

Justice Were upheld the finding that Chesoli was 100 per cent liable and ordered that the Sh700,000 general damages and Sh5,550 special damages, together with costs and interest, be paid by him.

The total award stood at Sh705,550.

The court also noted that its decision did not affect any rights Nanjala might have against the motorcycle’s insurer under Section 10 of the Insurance (Motor Vehicle Third Party Risks) Act.

A second ruling strengthens the position of motorcycle financiers

The Kitale judgment was delivered on the same day as another High Court decision in Nairobi involving Watu Nominees Company Limited, another entity associated with motorcycle financing.

In Salome Wangari Kihara v Mary Ouma Achieng & Watu Nominees Company Limited, Justice E. Ogola dismissed an appeal seeking to make Watu Nominees contribute towards an Sh800,000 personal injury award arising from a motorcycle accident.

The Nairobi court found that Watu Nominees, although the registered owner of the motorcycle, was acting as an asset financier and had successfully rebutted the presumption of liability through evidence showing that the borrower had purchased, possessed and operated the motorcycle.

The accident occurred along North Airport Road near Cabanas and involved motorcycle KMFG 197F and motor vehicle KCG 682T. The passenger sustained a non-displaced fracture of the head of the left femur, blunt injuries to both hips and soft-tissue scalp injuries, with 10 per cent permanent incapacity assessed by a doctor.

Justice Ogola held that even where a financier is the registered owner, vicarious liability requires evidence of agency, control or use of the vehicle for the financier’s purposes. Bare registration as security for a loan was insufficient.

Court rejects technical challenges against financiers

The Nairobi appeal had also challenged the financier’s position on grounds including the registration of its security interest under the Movable Property Security Rights Act, its licensing status and the failure to join the motorcycle borrower and rider.

The court rejected those arguments.

It held that the Movable Property Security Rights Act provisions concerning the effectiveness of security interests against competing creditors did not determine tortious liability to an accident victim. It also found that regulatory licensing status did not, by itself, create tortious liability.

The court consequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the original Sh800,000 general damages plus Sh5,550 special damages, with costs and interest.

Emerging legal position for lenders

The two decisions reinforce a growing line of High Court decisions distinguishing security ownership from operational ownership and control** in motorcycle financing arrangements.

Justice Were specifically relied on previous decisions, including Watu Nominees Company Limited v Ombaso & 3 Others, where the High Court held that registration of a motorcycle in a financier’s name to secure a loan does not, without evidence of another relationship between the financier and borrower, make the financier liable for the borrower’s negligence.

The court also cited decisions involving Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank in which financiers were similarly excused from liability where their interest was limited to securing repayment of loans.

In the Nairobi case, Justice Ogola likewise relied on the 2025 Watu Nominees decision, holding that a financier’s bare registered ownership does not create vicarious liability in the absence of agency, control or use for the financier’s purposes.

Implications for boda boda financing

The rulings provide an important distinction for Kenya’s motorcycle-financing sector: a lender may remain the registered owner of a motorcycle as security for a loan without assuming automatic responsibility for how the borrower uses it.

For an accident victim seeking compensation, registration in a financier’s name may initially trigger the statutory presumption of ownership, but the financier can rebut that presumption by demonstrating that the motorcycle was acquired, possessed and operated by the borrower and that there was no employment, agency or other relationship giving rise to vicarious liability.

At the same time, the decisions do not extinguish an injured passenger’s right to pursue the actual rider or any applicable insurer.

The Kitale judgment ultimately leaves the Sh705,550 award against the rider intact, while the Nairobi ruling similarly preserved the passenger’s Sh800,000 award against the party found liable for the accident.

The broader takeaway is clear: holding a motorcycle’s logbook as loan security is not, on its own, enough to make a lender responsible for a borrower’s road accident. Courts will instead examine possession, control, agency and the purpose for which the motorcycle was being used.

I’ve framed the two judgments as a single legal/business news story, with Watu Credit as the lead subject and the Watu Nominees ruling as supporting context.