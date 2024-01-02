Wayne Rooney’s Net Worth

Wayne Rooney, the British footballer turned coach, boasts an impressive net worth of $170 million. During his illustrious playing career, Rooney commanded an annual salary of $26 million at its pinnacle. His remarkable journey includes winning the Premier League five times with Manchester United and earning prestigious individual accolades such as the Premier League Player of the Season and FIFA Club World Cup Most Valuable Player of the Final.

Wayne Rooney Net Worth $170 Million Date of Birth October 24, 1985 Place of Birth Croxteth, Liverpool Nationality British Profession Football player, Manger, Coach

Early Life

Born Wayne Mark Rooney on October 24, 1985, in Croxteth, Liverpool, England, Rooney’s early years were marked by a passion for football. From playing for the Liverpool Schoolboys to joining Everton Football Club’s youth team at age 9, Rooney’s talent was evident. He turned professional with Everton at 16, earning the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2002.

Wayne Rooney Career

In 2004, Rooney made a significant move to Manchester United in a £25.6 million deal with Everton. Wearing the iconic #8 jersey, he quickly became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League. Over the years, Rooney’s goal-scoring prowess and dedication led to numerous accomplishments, including being named the PFA Young Player of the Year and securing his first Premier League title with Manchester United.

Rooney’s career saw him donning the #10 jersey and achieving milestones, such as becoming the highest-scoring Englishman in Champions League history. Contract extensions and captaincy at Manchester United underscored his enduring impact. Notably, in January 2017, he became Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer with his 250th goal.

Rooney’s journey continued with stints at Everton and D.C. United in Major League Soccer, where he not only showcased his skills but also assumed leadership roles, being named D.C. United’s captain and MVP.

Wayne Rooney Transition to Coaching

In 2020, Rooney embraced a new chapter as a player-coach for Derby County in the English Football League Championship. His commitment to coaching led to his official retirement from playing in January 2021. Rooney’s managerial role at Derby County faced challenges, and he later took on a managerial position at Birmingham City, encountering a brief tenure that concluded with his dismissal on January 2, 2024.

Wayne Rooney Wife and Children

Off the field, Wayne Rooney’s personal life includes a marriage to Coleen McLoughlin since June 12, 2008, and the couple has four sons together. Beyond soccer, Rooney delved into the literary world with a 5-book deal with HarperCollins, producing titles like “My Story So Far” and “My Decade in the Premier League.”

Wayne Rooney Net Worth

Wayne Rooney’s net worth of $170 million reflects not only his exceptional soccer career but also his ventures in coaching, management, and entrepreneurial pursuits.