Renowned Author of Waziri wa Maradhi, Dr. Timothy Arege, Appointed Kisii County CECM for Sports and Youth

Renowned Swahili author Dr Timothy Arege is new CECM for sports and youth in Kisii County.

He replaced Dr Alfred Ndemo who resigned from office in controversial move.

Arege is the popular author of Waziri wa Maradhi, a one time set book in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Examinations.

Before taking up the new appointment in Kisii, Dr Arege was don at Kenyatta University.

He also runs publishing business in Nairobi.

During his swearing in Thursday, Arati took the opportunity to earn officers against sleaze and using their offices for self aggrandisement.

“You have come here to purposely work, it is all about service to our people, not an opportunity to make money,” cautioned Arati

The position was of at the Country’ admin left vacant following the resignation by Ndemo.

A Mr Miyienda had been holding brief.

Arati described Arege’s predecessor as a tenderpreneuer and who broke office ethics by recording conversations with him.

“I hope you’re not coming in as one. We live in society where people believe joining public service is making money but here it is work. We want our people to be served,” tough talking Arati stated.

Arati said he had not dished out the post to Arege based on his clan background but as one with right qualifications for the job.

“This is not about Omogetutu but you as a person holding the right credentials for the job, i therefore ask you to help me achieve my manifesto,” the governor said.