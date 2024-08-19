We Shall Protect Our Donya, Kisii Residents Vow After Recent Rally Attacks 

Kisii Woman Representative Donya Toto has been defended by Nyaribari Masaba residents against claims of lethargy.

The residents at a presser instead accused certain leaders of bankrolling a smear campaign against her.

Former Gusii County Council boss Charles Oyagi, said it was regrettable that some leaders were using rowdy youth to square out their political differences in public.

Toto was jeered when President William Ruto had visited Ichuni area, Kisii on Tuesday.

He was commissioning the affordable housing project at Ekerubo area when the incident happened.

The area is regarded as her home ground where the booing took place.

“What we saw, that indecent jeering of our daughter, is something we collectively condemn,” said Ayagi.

Wilson Nyambati, another elder, said they were ‘grieved and perturbed’ by the act.

“It is regrettable that we as society we are sinking this low as to use drunken youth to embarrass our leaders in front of the president. I ask that all our leaders rise up beyond this ugly acts and begin to pull together,” said Nyambati.

Some youth shouted down at Toto when she was invited to address the crowd.

She immediately accused Governor Simba Arati of inciting the youths against her.

Arati has since denied the claim saying he was not in the business of waging war against other leaders.

Toto was elected on a Wiper Party Ticket but had campaigned as team together with Arati (ODM) , Senator Richard Onyonka (ODM) and disgraced former Deputy Governor Robert Monda before they fell out.

A group calling itself Wasuba na Donya has since condemned the string of attacks on the Woman Rep saying those who attack women leaders should not be elected to serve the electorate.

On Monday, the residents said Toto was already doing well in her endeavors to improve the livelihoods of the people across the county.

They singled out the borehole digging initiative to enhance accessibility to the precious commodity.

“We have heard fabricate and fake narratives being bandied that she has not done this or that,what big things do you expect from an office funded Sh6 million annually. We may not get enough but something is already seen,” they said.

They vowed to fight for the dignity of all elected women leaders across the region.

” We are not going to sit back and allow women leaders to get attacked anyhow, never, ” Festus Gisemba, a resident said.

By Magati Obebo