What are exotic items and what is their role and purpose in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an active MMO shooter with a first-person view, which allows players to go through an interesting storyline with repelling an alien attack and advancing through the territory and planets, and for this you need to have good and the best weapons and equipment and these are Exotic items.

These are the most powerful and unique items that can be equipped by all guards, without exception.

Each type of equipment and additional items have increased characteristics and unique bonuses, as well as perks that greatly change the gameplay when used and greatly surpass even legendary weapons and equipment in their combat capabilities.

Possessing exotic equipment radically changes the gaming experience for the character, and therefore this guide will be entirely devoted to the analysis of the mechanics and ways to obtain exotic equipment to strengthen the hero and get a boost in Destiny 2.

Understanding Exotic Items

Exotic items in Destiny 2 have their own special bright gold color in the inventory and when equipped, the corresponding glow is visible to other characters.

These items are the hardest to obtain, simply because they are considered the most valuable and the player must face a whole challenge of a lot of effort and luck to master them and get a unique reward. If legendary items can be obtained through quests and seasonal events, then for exotics you will have to seriously try and stock up on all the luck that only you have.

Each exotic item has a direct in-game meaning and a reference to historical events, so you don’t just collect weapons and armor, but also collect quest items and valuable equipment, which fills all your efforts with meaning not only in terms of damage and protection, but also deepening your exploration of the world of Destiny 2.

How to get exotic items

Exotic Engrams are rare items that can be found and decrypted into Exotic gear. They are obtained from high difficulty activities such as Twilight Strikes, Raids, Crucible and Gambit matches, but remember that the likelihood of obtaining them still depends on chance and random factors, so do not stop your efforts and campaigns.

Quests and missions – often for complex and unique tasks, you can also get various exotic items. You can get them from various NPCs, like Saint 13. Usually these are not systemic tasks and orders that flow into each other and should lead the player through trials and even interesting encounters and receive exotic items as a reward.

It’s a matter of chance – some items of an exotic quality level can simply fall out of ordinary enemies and chests in the game world. The chances are minimal, but they exist, and some players will be really lucky to get cheap exotic items.

Xur, Agent of the Nine, is a unique and elusive merchant who appears in the game world every weekend, offering players to trade Legendary Shards for a selection of exotic items that change each time.

Known Exotic Weapons

The Ace of Spades is a hand cannon with the ability to charge additional ammo with double damage after a kill. Turns on target radar when aiming. To get it, you need to complete a series of quests called Cayde’s Will after completing the Forsaken campaign.

The last word – a hand cannon with a continuous and fast rate of fire and accelerated reloading when firing without additional aiming. It can be obtained by completing a series of tasks called the Draw after completing the main campaign.

Whisper of the Worm is a sniper rifle, with the ability to replenish the magazine with ammunition for every three hits in a row. Can be obtained from the Whispers quest, which opens from Io every weekend.

The Thousand Voices is a fusion rifle that can charge up and fire a continuous death ray. To get it, complete the Last Wish raid and defeat the final boss.

Known Exotic Armor

The Orpheus installation is a hunter’s armor that charges all enemies affected by the Shadowshot effect with energy. You can buy it from Xur, or get it from exotic engrams.

The Phoenix Protocol is a chestpiece for the warlock that will help replenish key resources for kills and assistance to allies that you make within the radius of the Well of Radiance. Can be knocked out from engrams or bought from Xur.

Syntocips are Titan gauntlets that increase melee range and combat potential when playing surrounded by enemies. The method of obtaining is to knock it out of engrams, or buy it.

Strategies for Using Exotic Items

Combinations with abilities – Exotic items often have their own perks and can complement the active and passive abilities of classes. For example, if the Night Stalker subclass combines its skills with the exotic Orpheus, it will receive additional energy that can be spent on pinning enemies.

Experiment and adapt – You are not required to fully follow the guides, besides, they were also written by players who were not afraid to experiment and try new ideas and combinations from the sets of exotic items that you have.

Take into account modifiers and perks – skills that work with a certain chance will greatly influence your gaming capabilities, and you need to take them into account, because damage, stealth and other nuances that greatly change the combat scene will depend on this.

Upgrade and Mastery – Exotic items can and should be upgraded to gain stat boosts and add an advantage in perks through the mastery system. Once you have the comfort and convenience of exotic items, invest your efforts in upgrades to further enhance the effectiveness of the best items in Destiny 2 .

Conclusion

Exotic item types are vastly superior to all other equipment and weapons in Destiny 2 and players who truly strive for dominance should focus their efforts on obtaining them.

This can be done with the help of special quests, enograms, Xur on the weekend, and of course simply knocked out from monsters and raids if you are lucky.

To know which perk you should aim for when obtaining and whether to enhance a particular item, simply try out a combination of skills and perks and measure its effectiveness in order to draw a conclusion and then modify the item, or get rid of it due to its poor utility.

Using exotic equipment, you will be able to better complete popular PVE events such as twilight strikes and raids, and you will be able to conquer PVP in the Crucible and Trial of Osiris much more often.

Remember that the race for the most powerful trophies allows you to learn and explore many aspects of the game, which makes them very interesting and useful for your entire journey in Destiny 2 as a whole.