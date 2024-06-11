What Caused Closure of JKIA Runway for Hours

Officials Tuesday June 11 explained what caused the closure of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for hours disrupting operations at large.

The airport operations were affected for two hours as staff rushed to remove a Kenya Airways flight that was stuck on the runway.

Kenya Airways said their operations control team received a report from the Sharjah Airport Authorities that there was tyre debris on the runway suspected to be from one of our aircraft, a Boeing 737 Freighter, on a routine operation from Sharjah to Juba.

“Upon receiving this report, our operations control team diverted the aircraft to Nairobi instead of proceeding to Juba.”

“Upon arrival in Nairobi, the aircraft did an over flight, and our team ascertained that the aircraft had adequate wheels for a safe landing as only one out of six wheels was damaged,” the airline said.

It added the aircraft touched down safely at 12:55 p.m. local time, but while breaking and slowing down, one of the other tyres failed, which made the aircraft immobilized on the runway.

The statement added Kenya Airways, in close collaboration with the airport authority and regulator Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), diligently worked to replace the tyres and tow the aircraft to safety.

The aircraft was successfully towed from the runway at 2:12 p.m.

Kenya Airports Authority said no injuries were reported in the drama.

When an airport runway is closed, flights might be delayed, rerouted, or cancelled, depending on the severity and duration of the closure.

Air traffic controllers work to manage the situation and minimise disruptions.