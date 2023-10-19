What Does “Priority” Mean on Instagram? Organizing Your Instagram Feed

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms, continually introduces new features and tools to enhance the user experience. If you’ve encountered the term “Priority” on Instagram and are curious about its meaning, this guide will provide insight into what does “priority” mean on Instagram.

Priority on Instagram

The feature on Instagram refers to a feature that allows you to organize your Instagram feed based on your preferences. This feature lets you prioritize the content from specific accounts, ensuring that you never miss updates from your favorite users.

Uses of Priority

Stay Updated with Preferred Accounts: With the feature, you can ensure that posts from your favorite accounts appear at the top of your feed, making it easier to stay updated with their content. Customize Your Feed:It allows you to personalize your Instagram experience by choosing whose posts are given top billing in your feed.

How to Use Priority on Instagram

Using the Priority feature on Instagram is straightforward:

Open Instagram: Launch the Instagram app and log in to your account. Go to the Profile: Tap on your profile picture or icon at the bottom right of the screen to access your profile. Access Settings: Look for the three horizontal lines (the “hamburger” menu) at the top right corner of your profile and tap on it. Navigate to Settings: Scroll down through the menu and locate the “Settings” option. Tap on it to access your Instagram settings. Manage Account Priorities: Within the “Settings” menu, you’ll find an option related to “Account Priorities” or something similar, depending on Instagram’s interface. Tap on it. Select Preferred Accounts: In this section, you can select the accounts whose content you want to prioritize in your feed. Save Your Selection: After choosing the preferred accounts, save your selection. Instagram will then ensure that their posts are given priority in your feed.

The “Priority” feature on Instagram is a valuable tool for customizing your Instagram experience. It allows you to take control of your feed and ensure that you never miss updates from the accounts that matter most to you.

As Instagram evolves and introduces new features, it’s important to stay informed about these changes. The Priority feature is one of the ways you can make your Instagram feed align with your preferences and interests.

So, the next time you encounter “Priority” on Instagram, you’ll know that it’s a tool for organizing your feed to showcase the content you care about most.

