What Is Andre Rison’s Net Worth?

Andre “Bad Moon” Rison, a retired American NFL wide receiver, has an estimated net worth of $250,000. Throughout his professional football career, Rison played for several NFL teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Oakland Raiders, as well as the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

Despite earning over $20 million from salary and endorsements during his career, Rison is one of the notable professional athletes who went broke after retiring. His lavish lifestyle, including traveling with an entourage of 40-50 people, significantly contributed to his financial downfall.

Early Life

Andre Rison was born on March 18, 1967, in Flint, Michigan. He first gained recognition as a football player at Flint Northwestern High School and later at Michigan State University.

Professional Football Career

Rison was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft as the 22nd overall pick. In his rookie season, he caught 52 passes for 820 yards and scored four touchdowns. After one year with the Colts, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent five seasons and achieved significant success. In 1993, Rison led all NFL players with 15 receiving touchdowns and became the fifth receiver in NFL history to score 60 touchdowns in his first six seasons.

In 1994, Rison signed a lucrative free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns but experienced a career-low season with 47 receptions, 701 yards, and three touchdowns. He briefly joined the Jacksonville Jaguars before moving to the Green Bay Packers in 1996, where he won his first Super Bowl. Rison then played for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them reach the Pro Bowl in his first season, before finishing his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders in 2000.

In total, Rison’s NFL career stats include 743 receptions for 10,205 yards and 84 touchdowns. He also had eight kickoff returns for 150 yards and nine carries for 23 yards.

After a brief hiatus, Rison returned to professional football in 2004 with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL, helping the team win the Grey Cup championship. However, he was released after one season in 2005.

Pursuits After Football

After retiring from professional football, Rison remained connected to the sport through coaching. From 2006 to 2008, he served as an assistant coach at Beecher High School in Flint, Michigan. In 2010, he became the head coach for Flint Northwestern High School’s football team but left in 2012 to complete his college degree at Michigan State and join their football team as an assistant coach. Rison also founded the Andre Rison Football Academy, where he trains wide receivers.

Personal Life

Rison earned the nickname “Bad Moon” from ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman, referencing the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Bad Moon Rising.” During his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was also known as “Spider-Man” for his touchdown celebrations mimicking the superhero’s web-shooting.

Rison has a son, Hunter Rison, who followed in his father’s footsteps and played as a wide receiver for Michigan State University before transferring to Kansas State University in 2018.

House Fire

From 1993 to 2001, Rison had an on-and-off relationship with singer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes from the pop group TLC. Their tumultuous relationship included multiple allegations of domestic violence. In 1994, during a heated argument, Lopes set fire to Rison’s $800,000 Atlanta mansion by burning his shoes in a bathtub. The fire quickly spread and destroyed the entire house, which had seven bedrooms, six fireplaces, and a recording studio.

