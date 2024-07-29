What Is Andy Milonakis Net Worth?

Andy Milonakis is an American actor, writer, and rapper with an estimated net worth of $1 million. He is best known for his appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and his MTV/MTV2 show “The Andy Milonakis Show” (2005–2007), which he co-created with Jimmy Kimmel. Milonakis has also appeared in various films and television shows, including “Waiting…” (2005), “Crank Yankers” (2007), and “Kroll Show” (2013). He first gained attention with his 2003 viral video “The Super Bowl Is Gay” and later began posting rap videos on YouTube. His YouTube channel has 539,000 subscribers and over 100 million views, and he is popular on Twitch, with 550,000 followers and around 1,500 subscribers.

Andy Milonakis Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth January 30, 1976 Place of Birth Katonah, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, Rapper

Early Life

Andy Milonakis was born Andrew Michael Milonakis on January 30, 1976, in Katonah, New York. He grew up in Queens with Greek-American parents and an older sister. Milonakis has a growth hormone deficiency that causes him to look and sound like an adolescent. In high school, he used humor as a defense mechanism to avoid bullying. Andy holds a degree in computer engineering and worked in tech support at an accounting firm before his entertainment career took off. He also took classes at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed improv and stand-up comedy in his free time.

Andy Milonakis Career

Milonakis first gained widespread attention when he recorded a video called “The Super Bowl Is Gay” instead of attending a friend’s Super Bowl party on January 26, 2003. The video went viral after he posted it on AngryNakedPat.com. A writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” saw the video, and Milonakis soon received an email from one of the show’s producers, inviting him to appear on the show. Kimmel played the video on his show, predicting that Andy would become a star. Milonakis began making regular appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, performing comedic man-on-the-street interviews.

Also Read: What Is Alan Dershowitz’s Net Worth?

With the money he earned from his appearances, Milonakis moved to Los Angeles and began developing a pilot with Kimmel. This led to “The Andy Milonakis Show,” which premiered on MTV on June 26, 2005, and later moved to MTV2. The show ran for 22 episodes before being canceled in May 2007 and received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Summer Series in 2005. The show featured sketches, man-on-the-street segments, and celebrity guests, including Kimmel, John Stamos, Sarah Silverman, Snoop Dogg, and Paul Reubens.

After “The Andy Milonakis Show,” Andy appeared in several movies, including “Who’s Your Caddy?” (2007), “Extreme Movie” (2008), and “Mac & Devin Go to High School” (2012). He also voiced N.E.P.T.R. on the Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time” (2010–2018).

Milonakis was a member of the rap group Three Loco with Riff Raff and Dirt Nasty, releasing the album “¡Three Loco!” in 2012. The group disbanded in 2014 but reunited in 2020 to record “Arrogant American Freestyle.” Andy has released several singles, including “Let Me Twitter Dat” (2009), “Lemonade Bubble Gum” (2010), and “Worst Day” (2013), and has collaborated with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Diwon, Hands of Tyme, Chain Swangaz, and Gucci Mane.

Personal Life

Andy Milonakis enjoys playing poker and signed a deal with Americas Cardroom in April 2020 to stream online poker on his Twitch channel. He has participated in poker tournaments benefiting Feeding America, finishing in third place, and in a 2007 Fantasy Poker Night that raised funds for the Lili Claire Foundation. He has also appeared on the “Live at the Bike” poker stream and played in the RunItUp Reno festival.

Andy Milonakis Net Worth

Andy Milonakis net worth is $1 million.