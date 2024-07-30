What Is Angus Young’s Net Worth?

Angus Young, a Scottish-born Australian guitarist and songwriter, has an impressive net worth of $160 million. As a co-founder of the legendary rock band AC/DC, Young is celebrated for his energetic performances, distinctive schoolboy uniform, and his revitalization of Chuck Berry’s “duck walk.” AC/DC is the 14th best-selling artist worldwide, with over 200 million records sold. Their 1980 album “Back in Black” alone accounts for 50 million of those sales and is the second highest-selling album of all time. Rolling Stone ranked Angus #24 on their “100 Greatest Guitarists” list, and AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Early Life

Angus McKinnon Young was born on March 31, 1955, in Glasgow, Scotland. His mother, Margaret, was a housewife, and his father, William, was a flight engine mechanic in the Royal Air Force during World War II. Angus is the youngest of eight children, and in 1963, the family moved to Sydney, Australia, after the harsh winter known as the “big freeze.” Young attended Ashfield Boys High School but dropped out at 15. Several of his siblings were musically inclined, and Angus first learned to play the banjo before switching to a secondhand acoustic guitar bought by his mother. In the early 1970s, he purchased his first Gibson SG, a guitar he has favored throughout his career. Gibson later honored him with a signature model, the Angus Young SG, in 2000.

Angus Young Career

Angus began his music career in the Marcus Hook Roll Band, which included his brothers Malcolm and George. The band released the album “Tales of Old Grand Daddy” in 1973. He also played in the band Kantuckee (later renamed Tantrum) before forming AC/DC with Malcolm in 1973. Angus took on lead guitar duties, with Malcolm on rhythm guitar. The band’s original lineup included vocalist Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, and drummer Colin Burgess. Angus initially tried several stage costumes but settled on the schoolboy outfit suggested by his sister Margaret, which became his iconic look.

In 1974, Bon Scott replaced Evans as lead singer, and AC/DC re-recorded their first single, “Can I Sit Next To You Girl,” with him. Their debut album “High Voltage” was released in Australia in 1975 and reached #14 on the ARIA Charts. “T.N.T.,” their follow-up album, peaked at #2 and was certified 9x Platinum in Australia. “High Voltage” was released internationally in 1976, achieving gold and platinum status in multiple countries. “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” released that same year, went 6x Platinum in both Australia and the U.S.

AC/DC reached new heights of success with 1979’s “Highway to Hell,” breaking into the top 100 on the U.S. charts. After Bon Scott’s tragic death from alcohol poisoning in 1980, the band recorded “Back in Black” with new lead vocalist Brian Johnson. “Back in Black” became their most successful album and the second highest-selling album of all time, behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Despite a dip in popularity in the 1980s, AC/DC’s 1990 album “The Razors Edge” achieved 5x Platinum status in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. After a hiatus, their 2008 album “Black Ice” debuted at #1 in nearly 30 countries. Malcolm Young retired in 2014 due to health issues, with nephew Stevie Young stepping in. By 2016, Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd had also left, and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses joined the band for the Rock or Bust World Tour’s remaining dates.

Personal Life

In 1979, Angus married Ellen Van Lochem. Despite being a chain-smoker, he has been a teetotaler all his life, often drinking chocolate milk or coffee while others consumed alcohol. In 2019, Angus donated $19,260 to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario in honor of his brother Malcolm, who passed away from dementia in 2017.

Angus Young Awards and Honors

Angus Young has received numerous accolades throughout his career. In 2006, “Kerrang!” awarded him the Legend Award. A 2012 poll by “Australian Guitar Magazine” voted him the “Best Australian Guitarist of All Time.” AC/DC has won several APRA Awards, a Grammy, a Metal Storm Award, a Rock on Request Award, two UK Music Video Awards, four Classic Rock Roll of Honour Awards, and three ARIA Music Awards. They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1988.

Real Estate

In 2007, Angus and Ellen designed a three-story mansion in Ellen’s hometown of Aalten, Netherlands. The multi-million-dollar home features a recording studio, guest rooms, and an expansive backyard. The Youngs also own a home in the Kangaroo Point area of Sydney.

Angus Young Net Worth

