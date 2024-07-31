What Is Bjorn Borg’s Net Worth?

Bjorn Borg, a Swedish tennis legend, has a net worth of $80 million. Renowned for his exceptional career, Borg is the first man to win 11 Grand Slam singles titles, with six victories at the French Open and five consecutive titles at Wimbledon. His dramatic fifth Wimbledon win in 1980, against John McEnroe, is immortalized in the 2017 HBO movie “Borg vs. McEnroe.” Borg’s unexpected retirement in 1983 at the age of 26, when he was still highly competitive, shocked the tennis world. Post-retirement, Borg launched a successful fashion brand.

Bjorn Borg Salary

During his peak in the 1970s and 1980s, Borg was immensely popular, especially in Sweden. He was the first professional tennis player to earn over $1 million in tournament prize money in a single year, achieving this milestone in 1979. Adjusted for inflation, Borg’s total career earnings of $3,655,751 are equivalent to approximately $20 million today.

In addition to his tournament winnings, Borg earned millions through endorsements. For instance, in 1977, he earned $425,000 from endorsements with companies like FILA, Bancroft rackets, Tretorn shoes, Scandinavian Air, and Tuborg beer.

Early Life

Björn Rune Borg was born on June 6, 1956, in Stockholm, Sweden. He was the only child of Rune and Margaretha Borg and was raised in Södertälje. His father, who won a tennis racket at a table tennis tournament, gave it to young Borg, igniting his tennis career. Borg displayed remarkable talent early on, developing a powerful two-handed backhand and beating Sweden’s top under-18 players by age 13.

Professional Career

At 15, Borg represented Sweden in the 1972 Davis Cup and won his debut singles match. He also won the Wimbledon junior singles title and the Orange Bowl Junior Championship that year. Borg turned professional in 1973, reaching the fourth round of the French Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, finishing the year ranked 18th in men’s singles.

In 1974, Borg won his first singles title at the New Zealand Open, followed by victories in London and São Paulo. He became the youngest winner of the Italian Open and the French Open that year, securing his first Grand Slam title at just 18. He retained his French Open title in 1975, defeating Guillermo Vilas in straight sets.

Borg’s Davis Cup performance in 1975 led Sweden to victory over Czechoslovakia, starting a winning streak that extended throughout his career, with a record 33-match singles winning streak. In 1976, he won the World Championship Tennis competition and Wimbledon, becoming the youngest male champion in the modern era. Despite an injury-shortened season in 1977, Borg reclaimed the number one ATP ranking in 1978 after winning both the French Open and Wimbledon.

In 1980, Borg won his fifth French Open and fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, defeating John McEnroe in what is considered one of the greatest Wimbledon finals. However, McEnroe beat Borg at the U.S. Open that same year. Borg’s last Grand Slam victory came in 1981 at the French Open. He retired in 1983 at 26, though he attempted a brief comeback from 1991 to 1993.

Borg is celebrated as one of the greatest tennis players ever, known for his distinctive playing style, fitness, and calm under pressure, earning him the nickname “Ice Man” or “Ice-Borg.” He won 77 top-level singles titles and four doubles titles, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, and was named Sweden’s top sportsperson of all time by Dagens Nyheter.

Fashion Brand

In 1989, Borg launched the “Björn Borg” fashion brand, which became especially popular in Sweden for its undergarments. In 2006, he sold the lifetime rights to his name to World Brand Management for $18 million.

Bjorn Borg Wife

Borg married Romanian tennis player Mariana Simionescu in 1980, but they divorced in 1984. He has a son, Robin, with Swedish model Jannike Björling. Borg later married Italian singer Loredana Bertè in 1989, but they divorced in 1993. In 2002, he married Patricia Ostfeld, and they have a son, Leo, born in 2003.

Real Estate

In the 1980s, Borg owned an oceanfront estate in Sands Point, New York. For many years, he has split his time between a penthouse apartment in Monaco and a large waterfront estate in Värmdö, Sweden.

Bjorn Borg Net Worth

