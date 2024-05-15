What Is Blac Chyna Net Worth?

Blac Chyna, an American reality television personality, former stripper, and social media entrepreneur, has a net worth of $1.5 million. Despite popular internet rumors claiming her OnlyFans earnings reach up to $20 million per month, these figures are significantly inflated. The reality is far more modest, as revealed by Chyna herself in legal proceedings.

Blac Chyna OnlyFans Earnings

Blac Chyna has been reported to be one of the top earners on OnlyFans, with some sources claiming she makes $20 million per month. These reports would suggest an annual income of $240 million from the platform, which would make her the highest-paid celebrity globally, surpassing figures like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, during her lawsuit against the Kardashians, Blac Chyna testified that she had made a total of only $1 million from OnlyFans, not $1 million per month. She also claimed her overall earnings from all sources were around $2 million per year.

Kardashian Lawsuit

In 2017, Blac Chyna filed a $108 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, alleging they were responsible for getting her reality show “Rob & Chyna” canceled. The show, which aired one season from September to December 2016, was renewed for a second season. However, E! put production on hold, reportedly due to interference from the Kardashian family. Chyna’s lawsuit named Kim, Kris, Khloe, and Kylie as defendants, accusing them of defaming her and damaging her television career. Although the Kardashians sought to dismiss the lawsuit, a judge allowed it to proceed in October 2020.

Personal Finances

In March 2022, Blac Chyna highlighted her financial struggles, stating she was not receiving child support from Rob Kardashian. Rob responded that he covers most of their child’s expenses and had previously sought to reduce his support payments due to Chyna’s substantial earnings.

During a custody and child support battle with Tyga in October 2023, Chyna disclosed her finances, listing her September 2023 income at $71,000 and her average monthly income for 2023 at around $32,000. She reported having $11,000 in savings and real estate worth $1.5 million, with a mortgage of $22,000 per month, most of which goes towards interest. Other expenses include $8,000 on healthcare, $5,000 on childcare, $1,400 on utilities, and $850 on cell phone bills.

Early Life

Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White on May 11, 1988, in Washington, D.C., is the daughter of Shalana-Jones Hunter, also known as Tokyo Toni. After attending high school, she enrolled in college in Maryland but eventually moved to Miami to attend Johnson & Wales University. To pay for her tuition, Chyna worked as a stripper, but the demands of her job made it difficult to keep up with her studies. She eventually dropped out to focus on stripping full-time, which led to opportunities in modeling.

Career Breakthrough

Blac Chyna’s modeling career took off when she appeared on the cover of Dimepiece Magazine, followed by features in Straight Stuntin’ Magazine and Black Men’s Magazine. Her breakthrough came in 2010 when Drake mentioned her in one of his songs, boosting her social media presence and leading to her role as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the “Monster” music video. She won Model of the Year at the 2011 Urban Model Awards and continued to appear in various publications and music videos, including Tyga’s “Rack City.”

Personal Life

Blac Chyna’s first notable relationship was with rapper Tyga, with whom she had a son in 2012. The couple split in 2014, and Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner, leading to a public feud between Chyna and Jenner. In 2016, Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian, and they had a daughter together later that year. The relationship was tumultuous, leading to a custody battle and a restraining order against Kardashian after he posted explicit photos of Chyna online.

Television Appearances

Blac Chyna has appeared on several reality TV shows, including “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” “Rob & Chyna,” and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” She also starred in her own reality series, “The Real Blac Chyna.”

Business Ventures

Beyond her television career, Blac Chyna has pursued various business ventures. In 2013, she trained as a makeup artist and opened her beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles. She launched a line of makeup products called Lashed by Blac Chyna and an online store, 88fin, selling her own clothing and other items.

Blac Chyna Religion

In 2023, following her conversion to Christianity, Blac Chyna was baptized, removed her Baphomet tattoo, and deleted her OnlyFans account, marking a significant shift in her personal and professional life.

