Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NET WORTH

    What Is Blanket Jackson’s Net Worth?

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Blanket Jackson Net Worth

    Blanket Jackson, also known as Bigi Jackson, has a net worth of $150 million. He is the third child of the late musical legend Michael Jackson, with two older half-siblings, Paris Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson. Blanket, who gained public attention as a child when Michael held him over a balcony in Berlin in 2002, has since pursued a private life, including working as an associate producer on the 2013 film “Kingdom Come.” In 2015, he changed his name from Blanket to Bigi.

    Blanket Jackson Net Worth $150 Million
    Date of Birth February 21, 2002
    Place of Birth La Mesa, California
    Nationality American
    Profession Singer

    Inheritance

    According to Michael Jackson’s will, his estate was divided with 40% going to his mother, Katherine Jackson, and 40% to his three children. The remaining 20% was designated for various children’s charities. Upon Katherine’s death, her share will be distributed among Michael’s children, giving each child a 26.7% share of the estate.

    At the time of Michael’s death in 2009, his estate was $500 million in debt. However, through the efforts of estate lawyers John Branca and John McClain, the estate has generated over $2 billion. Notable transactions include the 2016 sale of Michael’s 50% share in the Sony/ATV music catalog for $750 million and the 2024 sale of a 50% stake in Michael’s Mijac Music company for $600 million. These deals significantly increased the estate’s value, allowing the children and other beneficiaries to receive substantial inheritances.

    Early Life

    Blanket Jackson was born Prince Michael Jackson II on February 21, 2002, in La Mesa, California. He is the son of Michael Jackson and a surrogate mother whose identity remains private. Raised at the famous Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara County, he grew up with his half-siblings Prince and Paris Jackson. Blanket’s godmother was Elizabeth Taylor, and his godfather is Macaulay Culkin.

    Also Read: What Is Behati Prinsloo’s Net Worth?

    In June 2009, Blanket was just seven years old when Michael Jackson passed away. Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, took custody of him and his siblings, in line with Michael’s wishes. In 2012, Katherine shared custody with their cousin TJ Jackson, and in 2017, Katherine relinquished full custody of Bigi to TJ as she aged.

    Michael nicknamed his youngest child “Blanket” to signify enveloping someone with love. The nickname gained public attention when Michael dangled him from a hotel balcony in Germany, an act he later apologized for, calling it “a terrible mistake.”

    Blanket Jackson Career

    Bigi Jackson worked as an associate producer on the 2013 film “Kingdom Come,” which earned six nominations at the 2014 Long Beach International Film Festival, winning Best Actor. He has appeared in several television specials and series, including “Living with Michael Jackson: A Tonight Special” (2003), “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (2010), “The X Factor” (2011), “Life with La Toya” (2014), and “The Jacksons: Next Generation” (2015).

    Personal Life

    In 2021, Bigi and his siblings hosted a “Thriller Night” benefit for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, co-founded by Prince Jackson. The foundation aims to improve the lives of young people in Greater Los Angeles. During the event, Bigi gave a rare interview on “Good Morning Britain,” discussing the importance of addressing climate change.

    Real Estate

    In 2020, Bigi Jackson purchased a 6,382 square foot home in Calabasas, California, for $2.6 million. The property features six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms and is located in a secure, guard-gated community.

    Blanket Jackson Net Worth

    Blanket Jackson net worth is $150 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    What Is Blake Bortles’s Net Worth?

    What Is Blanket Jackson's Net Worth?

     
    What Is Bob Baffert’s Net Worth?