What Is Bobby Bones Net Worth And Salary?

Bobby Bones, an American radio and television personality, has a net worth of $14 million. He is best known for hosting the nationally syndicated country music radio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” earning an annual salary of $4 million. Additionally, Bones gained fame by winning the 27th season of “Dancing with the Stars” alongside his partner Sharna Burgess. He has also released albums with his band, The Raging Idiots.

Early Life

Bobby Bones was born Bobby Estell on April 2, 1980, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and raised in the small town of Mountain Pine. At the age of five, Bones’s father abandoned the family, leaving him to be raised by his mother and maternal grandmother in conditions of poverty. For his higher education, Bones attended Henderson State University, where he started his radio career at the campus station KSWH-FM.

Radio Career

While still in college, Bones landed a job at KLAZ in Hot Springs, Arkansas. In 2002, he was hired by Q100/KQAR in Little Rock, and later worked at KLAL in the same city. His success in Little Rock led to his hiring by KHFI-FM in Austin, Texas. Initially on the evening shift, he soon moved to mornings and began hosting “The Bobby Bones Show” with Amy Moffett-Brown and Dan Chappell, known as Lunchbox, in 2003. The show became a hit in Austin, and in 2012, it moved to the WSIX-FM studios in Nashville, Tennessee. In early 2013, “The Bobby Bones Show” began national syndication through Premiere Networks, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia. The program reaches an estimated 9.2 million listeners a week across more than 150 radio stations and features interviews with country music stars such as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, and Tim McGraw.

Bones also hosts the weekly “Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones,” which airs on over 100 radio stations across the United States. As an iHeartMedia employee, he has hosted and performed at events like the iHeartRadio Country Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Bones also hosts a podcast called “The Bobbycast,” where he interviews various singer-songwriters. In 2012, he co-hosted the weekend sports talk program “Roddick and Bones” with tennis player Andy Roddick on Fox Sports Radio.

Television Appearances

Bones has made numerous television appearances. In 2018, he served as a guest mentor on the 16th season of “American Idol” and became a full-time mentor for the 17th season in 2019.

He competed in and won the 27th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018. In early 2020, Bones appeared on the survival reality series “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” In 2021, he launched “Breaking Bobby Bones” on the National Geographic Channel. In the summer of 2022, Bones hosted the reality competition series “Snake in the Grass” on the USA Network.

The Raging Idiots

Bones also has a music career with his band The Raging Idiots, featuring Eddie Garcia from “The Bobby Bones Show.” The band signed with Black River Entertainment in 2015 and released the EP “The Raging Kidiots: Kiddy Up.” In 2016, they released their debut studio album, “The Critics Give it 5 Stars,” which reached number one on the Comedy Albums chart and number four on the Top Country Albums chart. The album included singles such as “We Can’t Stand Each Other,” featuring Carrie Underwood. In 2017, The Raging Idiots released “The Next Episode EP,” featuring the single “Namaste.”

Bobby Bones Honors and Accolades

Bones has received numerous honors for his radio career. From 2004 to 2008, he was named Best Radio Personality by the Austin Music Awards. In 2014, he and his co-hosts Amy and Lunchbox shared the Academy of Country Music Award for National On-Air Personality of the Year. Bones became the youngest person ever inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017 at the age of 37. In 2022, he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2021, Bones married Caitlin Parker, whom he first met in 2019 when she visited the set of “Dancing with the Stars” with her friend, a PR agent for ABC.

Real Estate

In 2014, Bobby purchased a penthouse condo in Nashville, Tennessee, for $1.19 million, which he listed for $2.85 million in October 2021. In June 2020, he bought a 5+ acre estate in Nashville for $3.75 million, featuring 15,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms. He listed this home for sale in September 2023 for $9.25 million and sold it in June 2024 for $6.9 million.

