What Is Boris Becker’s Net Worth, Salary, And Career Earnings?

Salary

During his professional tennis career, Becker reportedly earned around $50 million, equivalent to approximately $120 million today after adjusting for inflation. Despite his success, Becker has faced significant financial and legal issues. In 2017, he entered a prolonged bankruptcy battle with a British court, which continued through 2022. On April 28, 2022, a London court sentenced Becker to 2.5 years in prison for hiding assets during his bankruptcy proceedings. He earned $530,000 from a German TV production company for his first interview after his release from prison in December 2022.

Early Life

Boris Franz Becker was born on November 22, 1967, in Leimen, West Germany. Raised as a Catholic, he learned tennis at a young age at a center founded by his father in Leimen.

Tennis Career

Turning professional in 1984, Becker won his first professional doubles title that same year. In 1985, he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title. He successfully defended his Wimbledon title the following year and established a notable rivalry with Stefan Edberg.

By the mid-90s, financial and marital issues began to affect his career. Despite this, he retired in 1999 with 49 singles titles and 15 doubles titles, though he never won on clay surfaces, preferring grass.

Boris Becker Relationships

In 1993, Becker married model Barbara Feltus. The couple had two children before separating in 2000. Barbara initially avoided their prenuptial agreement but eventually took Becker to court, securing a substantial settlement. During their marriage, Becker fathered another child, for whom he obtained joint custody after a DNA test. In 2009, he married model Sharlely Kerssenberg, with whom he had another child before their separation in 2018. In 2019, Becker was reported to be dating another model.

Post-Playing Ventures

In 2000, Becker founded Volkl Inc., producing clothing and tennis rackets. He published an autobiography and served on advisory boards for various sports organizations, including the German Tennis Federation and Bayern Munich football club. He also became a notable poker player, performing well in various tournaments.

Bankruptcy and Legal Issues

In 2017, a British judge initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Becker. Reports suggested he owed substantial sums, with his business adviser claiming he was owed $41 million. Becker claimed he could pay the debt, but his financial troubles persisted.

In 2018, Becker controversially claimed diplomatic immunity from lawsuits, citing his appointment as a diplomat by the Central African Republic (CAR). This claim was later revealed as fraudulent, with his CAR passport part of a stolen batch.

In 2020, Becker was accused of failing to hand over his Wimbledon trophies during asset liquidation due to bankruptcy. He faced criminal charges for violating bankruptcy terms and hiding assets worth over 1 million pounds by transferring them across different bank accounts. Becker’s sports memorabilia collection was sold, raising $860,000 to help pay off his debts. His bankruptcy restrictions were extended to 2031.

Real Estate

In the 1990s, Becker bought a 60-acre estate in Mallorca, valued at 9.4 million pounds at its peak. Listed for 13 million pounds in 2007, the estate was repeatedly occupied by squatters by 2018, who trashed the property and stole valuable items. The squatters were evicted in 2020 after reports surfaced that they were shooting pornographic films on the premises. Becker handed over the Mallorcan villa to British private bank Arbuthnot Latham to settle debt in November 2020.

