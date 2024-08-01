What Is Brandi Carlile’s Net Worth?

Brandi Carlile, a renowned singer-songwriter and record producer, boasts a net worth of $2 million. Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 2005, Carlile has achieved significant success with albums such as “The Story,” “The Firewatcher’s Daughter,” “By the Way, I Forgive You,” and “In These Silent Days,” earning multiple Grammy Awards. Additionally, she has contributed as a producer and songwriter to Tanya Tucker’s albums “While I’m Livin'” and “Sweet Western Sound,” and in 2019, she formed the country music supergroup the Highwomen.

Early Life

Born on June 1, 1981, in Ravensdale, Washington, Brandi Carlile grew up in a rural town near Seattle. She has a brother named Jay and a sister named Tiffany. At the age of four, she survived a near-fatal bout of bacterial meningitis. Carlile’s passion for music emerged early, leading her to perform country songs and teach herself how to sing. By the age of 15, she began writing songs and, at 16, served as a backup singer for an Elvis impersonator. Although she attended Tahoma High School, she eventually dropped out to pursue a career in music, later learning to play the piano and guitar.

Brandi Carlile Solo Albums and Singles

Carlile’s music career took off when she started playing in Seattle clubs with twin musicians Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Her eponymous debut album in 2005 garnered critical acclaim. Touring with the Hanseroth brothers, she developed the songs for her second album, “The Story,” produced by T Bone Burnett. The album reached number 41 on the Billboard 200, with the title track becoming a hit single. Her third album, “Give Up the Ghost,” debuted at number 26 on the Billboard 200 in 2009, featuring collaborations with Elton John, Amy Ray, Chad Smith, and Benmont Tench.

In 2011, Carlile released her first live album, “Live at Benaroya Hall with the Seattle Symphony,” followed by “Bear Creek” in 2012, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200. Her 2015 album, “The Firewatcher’s Daughter,” reached number nine on the Billboard 200 and earned her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album.

Her sixth studio album, “By the Way, I Forgive You,” released in early 2018, reached number five on the Billboard 200 and received six Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year. Carlile won three Grammys, including Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song and Performance for “The Joke.” Her next album, “In These Silent Days” (2021), garnered ten Grammy nominations and won three, including Best Americana Album. The single “Broken Horses” won for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. Carlile continued her Grammy success by winning Best Americana Performance with Brandy Clark for “Dear Insecurity” and earning a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Thousand Miles” with Miley Cyrus.

Collaborations with Tanya Tucker

A fan of country legend Tanya Tucker, Carlile produced and wrote songs for Tucker’s 2019 album “While I’m Livin’,” which won Grammy Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now.” The album’s creation was documented in the 2022 film “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile.” Carlile also produced and wrote for Tucker’s 2023 album “Sweet Western Sound.”

The Highwomen

In 2019, Carlile co-founded the country music supergroup the Highwomen with Amanda Shires and Maren Morris, later adding Natalie Hemby. Their self-titled debut album received critical and commercial success, with the single “Crowded Table” winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

Other Notable Performances

Among her notable performances, Carlile played Joni Mitchell’s album “Blue” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles in 2019. She also performed with Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival, marking Mitchell’s first full-length performance in about 20 years. In 2023, Carlile headlined the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Tennessee and performed at the inauguration party of Massachusetts governor Maura Healey, the first openly lesbian governor in the U.S.

Activism and Philanthropy

Carlile is a dedicated activist and philanthropist, advocating for LGBTQ rights, racial justice, and humanitarian aid. In 2008, she co-founded the Looking Out Foundation with the Hanseroth twins, providing grants to organizations such as Reverb, Children in Conflict, Black Visions Collective, Campaign Zero, and the Human Rights Campaign.

Personal Life

Openly lesbian, Carlile married Catherine Shepherd in 2012. They have two daughters and live in Maple Valley, Washington. Shepherd is the executive director of Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation.

