What Is Brendon Urie’s Net Worth?

Brendon Urie, the American singer-songwriter and musician, boasts a net worth of $12 million. He is best known as the lead vocalist of Panic! At the Disco and has also had success on Broadway and as a solo artist. Urie is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, piano, drums, bass, cello, violin, trumpet, accordion, and organ.

Early Life

Brendon Urie was born on April 12, 1987, in St. George, Utah. His family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, when he was two years old. The youngest of five children, Urie grew up in a Mormon household but left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 17 due to personal beliefs.

From a young age, Urie was passionate about music, influenced by artists like Frank Sinatra, Queen, Tom DeLonge, and David Bowie. He attended Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas and worked at a smoothie shop to afford practice spaces for his early music endeavors. It was during high school that he met Brent Wilson, who invited him to join Panic! At the Disco as a guitarist. However, after hearing Urie’s impressive vocal range, the band members made him the lead singer.

Brendon Urie Career

Panic! At the Disco started as a Blink-182 cover band before creating original music. The band’s demo caught the attention of Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy, who signed them to Decaydance Records. Their debut album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” released in 2005, initially had slow sales. However, the success of the single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” propelled the album to platinum status by 2006.

Their second album, “Pretty. Odd.,” was released in 2008 but did not match the commercial success of their debut despite positive critical reception. In 2009, the band underwent a major reformation, with Urie remaining as the only original member. He led the band through several more albums, including “Vices & Virtues” (2011), and continued to be the primary creative force behind Panic! At the Disco’s music as other members came and went.

Beyond his work with Panic! At the Disco, Urie has collaborated with numerous artists, including Fall Out Boy, Gym Class Heroes, Weezer, Dillon Francis, Travis McCoy, and Taylor Swift. In 2017, he starred in the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” receiving acclaim for his performance.

Personal Life

Brendon Urie met Sarah Orzechowski through mutual friend Hayley Williams of Paramore, and the couple married in April 2013. Seeking privacy, they moved from Los Angeles to an undisclosed location in 2017.

Urie is open about his sexual orientation, identifying as pansexual in 2018. He is a mental health advocate, having been diagnosed with ADHD and synesthesia. Additionally, Urie is a human rights advocate and founded the Highest Hopes Foundation in 2018 to support various non-profits working in human rights.

Brendon Urie Net Worth

