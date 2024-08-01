What Is Brian Bosworth’s Net Worth And Salary?

Brian Bosworth, also known as “The Boz,” is a former professional football player and actor with a net worth of $8 million. Despite only playing two seasons in the NFL, Bosworth gained significant fame and became well-known for his athletic prowess and distinctive personality.

Early Life

Brian Bosworth was born on March 9, 1965, in Oklahoma City. He had a challenging relationship with his father, feeling that his efforts were never enough to earn his approval.

College Football

Bosworth rose to prominence as a star linebacker for the University of Oklahoma’s football team, the Oklahoma Sooners. He quickly became a controversial figure due to his unorthodox hairstyles and outspoken criticism of the NCAA. Despite his antics, Bosworth’s talent on the field was undeniable. He won the Butkus Award twice, recognizing him as one of the best college linebackers for his tackling ability.

Bosworth later exposed the chaotic environment within the Oklahoma Sooners’ locker room, including allegations of players using drugs and firearms. While initially dismissed, subsequent investigations confirmed many of his claims. His college career ended abruptly after he was kicked off the team for wearing a shirt that read “NCAA: National Communists Against Athletes” and failing a drug test for steroids.

Brian Bosworth NFL Career

Bosworth graduated a year early, making him eligible for the NFL supplemental draft. He attempted to control his draft outcome by writing letters of disinterest to teams he didn’t want to play for, expressing a preference for the Raiders. Despite this, he joined the Seattle Seahawks, who offered him a record-breaking 10-year, $11 million rookie contract in 1987.

Bosworth’s NFL career, though brief, was impactful. Known for his distinctive appearance and trash-talking, he became a fan favorite. Capitalizing on his notoriety, he founded a company that sold t-shirts mocking himself, such as those with slogans like “Ban the Boz.” However, his career was cut short by a severe shoulder injury, leading to his retirement after just two seasons.

Post-Football Career

After leaving the NFL, Bosworth received a $7 million payout from an NFL insurance policy, equivalent to approximately $11.5 million today, tax-free. He then transitioned to various ventures, including writing an autobiography, “The Boz,” detailing his football experiences. Bosworth also pursued acting, appearing in films like Adam Sandler’s “The Longest Yard.” In 2014, ESPN aired a documentary about his life, “Brian and the Boz.”

